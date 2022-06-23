All Fireworks Are Illegal in Loomis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
Final Day! Come out and enjoy the fun. Roseville, Calif. – Head on over to Roseville for the Sunday finale at the Placer County Fair! Enjoy live music from the Jeff Watson Band, watch some All-Alaskan pig racing, grab some laughs at the water balloon toss and more! Follow us over on FB for fair photo updates.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River. The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new project under construction in downtown Stockton is aiming to help the city’s homeless population by offering shelter to people with fewer requirements and more services. Friday, a groundbreaking was held for the expansion of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless on Grant Street...
Inclusive playgrounds bring together kids of all abilities. Roseville, Calif.- In 2009, to great fanfare, Roseville opened an accessible playground at Mahany Park. A new opportunity in west Roseville was created for young children of all abilities to participate in recreation that was previously out of reach. No longer forced to watch their peers have fun from the sidelines, the opening of the playground marked a proud moment for Roseville. Discussions for another accessible playground were already underway.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Jim Cooper’s campaign announced their victory in the Sacramento County Sheriff race after Undersheriff Jim Barnes’s conceded from the race on Friday. As of Friday there were 20,000 votes left to count in the race with Cooper having 164,441 votes and Barnes having 137,424 votes, according to the Sacramento […]
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer saved an injured fawn Saturday. According to a tweet from CHP Solano, officer Ensley responded to a call of an injured animal with its head stuck in a fence. He was able to free the scared animal.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — After being saved several weeks ago, a hummingbird found itself in another predicament and in need of saving, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Facebook post. Several weeks ago, Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen revived an exhausted hummingbird. This Thursday, Chen saved the tiny bird again after it […]
YOLO COUNTY – California's struggling salmon are about to get a lot more room to move.On Thursday, the California Department of Water Resources officially launched the "Big Notch" project on the Sacramento River, just along the Yolo Bypass. It's the largest floodplain salmon rearing effort in state history."As part of his work there is going to be quite a bit of excavation so we can encourage folks to take a little sample of soil," joked Ted Craddock with the Department of Water Resources. "Because that will help with our construction project as well."The project is a dig into the state's...
SACRAMENTO – As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to address homelessness, ten California communities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a one-size-fits-all...
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On July 1, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove will have been incorporated cities for 19 years and 22 years, respectively. The two cities are also among the youngest of the seven incorporated cities in Sacramento County. According to the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions, Sacramento is the oldest incorporated […]
