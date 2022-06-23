Wisconsin artists kick off day 1 of Summerfest

If you don't know this band by now, you should. That's because Ryan Patterson, DeAngelo Harris, and Andy Van Dusen are making a name for themselves in the pop-rock industry.

"We're a band that likes to have a good time, have fun, we don't take ourselves too seriously," said Van Dusen, the lead vocalist and guitar player for Doozey.

They call themselves Doozey. And they formed nearly 12 years ago in Appleton.

"Right after high school we worked at Culver's together and then he goes, 'how you want to start a band?' He knew we played instruments and we were like 'yeah sure,'" said Harris, the drummer for the band.

They travel all over performing across the state. But their favorite gig? Summerfest. Something they've done for years.

"It's a really cool opportunity and it never gets old playing at a festival of this category. It's a lot of fun, a lot of energy, everybody's here, they want to hear music, you see different crowds, you share different fans with different artists," said Doozey's bassist, Ryan Patterson.

The group says local bands who get the opportunity to perform at Summerfest gain exposure, business opportunities, and more.

"It really helps. We've gained a lot of fans and new followers from playing gigs like Summerfest," said Van Dusen.

And they say they're just happy to be back doing what they love in one of their favorite cities.

"We are just glad that music is kind of back and we have the opportunity to be here today," said Patterson.

To check out Doozey's music and website, click here .

