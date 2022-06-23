Man shot inside vehicle in Lackawanna

A Sherman man was arrested on multiple charges following an altercation Sunday morning in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street at about 10:15 AM and found that 22-year-old Trever Kneer had allegedly struck numerous people and damaged property belonging to those same people. Kneer was charged with one count of 4th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

