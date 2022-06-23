Man shot inside vehicle in Lackawanna

On June 23, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Michael D. Modney, 41 of Lockport, NY for Assault 2nd, and two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th. On June 23, 2022, Troopers responded to a 911 report of a possible domestic disturbance on Gardenwood Drive in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Modney got into a physical altercation with the victim and prevented her from calling 911. Additionally, Modney damaged property. Subsequently, Modney was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
