ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna, NY

Man shot inside vehicle in Lackawanna

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLackawanna Police are investigating another shooting...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Spaulding Street shooting under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to city officials. Detectives have reported that a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot on Spaulding Street, near South Park Avenue, and declared dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
Lackawanna, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office investigating Hanover fire

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning. The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Frewsburg man injured after motorcycle hits animal

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle hit an animal on Frew Run Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Robert Lingenfelter was reportedly taken to UPMC by Frewsburg Fire for treatment of his injuries. Per the Sheriff’s office, Lingenfelter lost […]
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Injured in Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Robert Lingenfelter struck an animal while traveling on Frew Run Road shortly before 12:30 AM. Lingenfelter lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently ejected. He was transported by Frewsburg Fire to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested after domestic disturbance

On June 23, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Michael D. Modney, 41 of Lockport, NY for Assault 2nd, and two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th. On June 23, 2022, Troopers responded to a 911 report of a possible domestic disturbance on Gardenwood Drive in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Modney got into a physical altercation with the victim and prevented her from calling 911. Additionally, Modney damaged property. Subsequently, Modney was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lackawanna Police
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Sherman Man in Morning Altercation

A Sherman man was arrested on multiple charges following an altercation Sunday morning in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street at about 10:15 AM and found that 22-year-old Trever Kneer had allegedly struck numerous people and damaged property belonging to those same people. Kneer was charged with one count of 4th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SHERMAN, NY
valleynewslive.com

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died following a vehicle fire on I-94 near Buffalo. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the eastbound lane of the interstate, where they found the vehicle on fire. First responders pulled the man from the vehicle...
BUFFALO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WIVB

Lancaster drunk driver headed behind bars for killing teen bicyclist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drunk driver from Lancaster is going behind bars for killing an 18-year-old bicyclist and seriously injuring a second person. On August 28, 2020, around 10 p.m., 55-year-old Kevin J. Czajka drove drunk east on Pleasant View Drive in the Town of Lancaster. He hit two teen bicyclists and sped away, never contacting authorities, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, NY
WIBX 950

14 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Lackawanna Man Charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm

An Erie County man is under arrest on a firearms charge. According to a written release from New York State Police, during the course of an investigation 36-year-old Ronnie H. Chandler of Lackawanna, New York became a suspect for allegedly possessing a gun illegally. Following the initial investigation on Friday,...
LACKAWANNA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy