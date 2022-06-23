ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41st Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic to be held in Rancho Santa Fe

RSF residents are invited to participate in Rancho Santa Fe’s 41st Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic on Monday, July 4. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and the picnic at 1:30 p.m.

The parade and activities will include vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, Color Guard, golf carts, decorated bikes and scooters, and more. Parade participants are asked to line up in the R. Roger Rowe School gymnasium parking lot at 12:15 p.m. Children must stay in the area with their parents while the parade is forming and wear helmets if on a bike or scooter.

The picnic lunch by the RSF Golf Club will benefit the RSF Community Center. The picnic lunch will be held on the green in the RSF village. Food will include hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, veggie hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and chips. Free ice cream will be available from The Inn. The picnic concert will feature music by the Harmony Grove Band.

The event is sponsored by the RSF Association, RSF Golf Club, RSF Community Center and RSF Polo Club. Please keep dogs on a leash for safety reasons. Candy throwing is prohibited.

