The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) will host Comic Geek Out from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Yankee Clipper Branch Library, 2025 Leonard St. NE. This year’s free event will be headlined by Grand Rapids native and voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey. O’Shaughnessey will sign autographs and speak with attendees during a Q&A session. She also will discuss her role as Tails in the recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” films.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO