Alexandria, VA

Taekwondo instructor arrested, charged with raping a 13-year-old in Alexandria

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Taekwondo instructor has been arrested in Alexandria for allegedly raping a 13-year-old. Authorities charged 29-year-old Trulynd Hall with rape Thursday after...

www.fox5dc.com

