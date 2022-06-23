Taekwondo instructor arrested, charged with raping a 13-year-old in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a 13-year-old runaway and coercing her into commercial sex acts in Maryland and Virginia. The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years. The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecuted the case, announced the jury verdict Friday, According to an FBI affidavit, the girl ran away from a youth home in Fairfax in 2018. She was sex trafficked for nearly two months in that year before she was recovered by law enforcement. She was also beaten on two separate occasions 26 times on her backside with a baseball bat.

