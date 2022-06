The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert our citizens to a SCAM being perpetrated in our community. The SCAM involves a phone call from a party advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the name of one of our personnel to make the phone call sound more legitimate. The caller then proceeds to tell the individual they can pay over the phone with a pre-paid credit or “green card” to remove the warrant.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO