Franklin Templeton's Katrina Dudley lays out why you should buy AerCap

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Templeton's Katrina Dudley on why investors should...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

JPMorgan says markets could jump 7% next week

JPMorgan expects next week to be big for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Amy Raskin, Degas Wright, Stephen Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Karen Finerman
Guy Adami
CNBC

Quarter-end buying may lift stocks higher before the next market storm

Stocks were on track to score solid weekly gains Friday and could continue to bounce in the week ahead, as portfolio managers adjust their holdings for quarter end. Strategists say, however, that any bounce could be the prelude to a sell-off in mid-July, once earnings season begins. There are a...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Move on from DigitalBridge

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "It's going to make a ton of money. ... I like Pioneer." DigitalBridge Group Inc: "I say ... let's...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

1 Big Fintech Stock at Bargain Prices with Generous Returns

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With its cheap valuation and high returns, Ally...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Spirit Airlines, BioNTech, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit Airlines lost 4.7% in the premarket after saying it would accept the latest improved takeover bid from Frontier Group (ULCC). The latest Frontier cash-and-stock bid is valued at $2.7 billion based on Friday's closing prices, while the most recent JetBlue (JBLU) all-cash offer is worth $3.7 billion. Spirit believes it is unlikely regulators would approve a combination with JetBlue, a notion that JetBlue has disputed. Frontier lost 1.7% while JetBlue was unchanged.
CNBC

Wall Street layoffs likely ahead as two-year hiring boom turns to bust

Broad-based job cuts loom at major banks for the first time since 2019, thanks to a confluence of factors that have cast a pall over markets and caused most deal categories to plunge this year, industry sources said. The math is ominous: Headcount at JPMorgan's investment bank, Goldman Sachs and...
pymnts

Report: Goldman Sachs Seeks $2B to Buy Celsius Assets

Goldman Sachs is trying to raise $2 billion toward buying the assets of Celsius Network, a distressed crypto lender struggling amid the turmoil in the crypto industry, a Coindesk report said Friday (June 24). This deal would let Goldman buy the company’s assets at a “huge discount,” if the company...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carnival, FedEx, Zendesk and more

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading:. Carnival Cruise Lines – Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines jumped 12.4% after the travel company said it had its best booking volumes since the start of the pandemic during the second quarter. Carnival's results missed estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported that cash from operations turned positive in April and was positive for the second quarter.
CNBC

Final Trades: CHPT, BMY, WMT & XBI

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
