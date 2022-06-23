Franklin Templeton's Katrina Dudley lays out why you should buy AerCap

The positive momentum for global stocks looked set to continue on Monday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.7% on Friday. "This rally could persist a bit longer, but don't think this is the end of the bear market," said Trevor Greetham. The S&P 500 is still down almost...
Arthur Hayes has cautioned the crypto community against believing Goldman Sachs will risk its own money to buy assets from the Celsius Network. Mr. Hayes explained that Goldman Sachs would simply assemble a bunch of investors to help them structure the purchase of the distressed assets at a ‘phat’ fee.
The Chartmaster, Carter Worth of Worth Charting, on whether there's more downside ahead for commodities. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
U.S. stocks wavered over the flat line Monday following a major rebound last week from this year's steep declines. Wall Street is preparing to wrap up the worst first half for stocks in decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 inched 0.02% lower....
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week will be a crucial moment for determining what the upcoming earnings season will look like. "Some companies may cut their forecasts next week before they are due to report," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that...
As the first half of 2022 winds down, investors can be certain of at least one thing: This year will likely continue to be difficult. Economic risk is top of mind for investors, as investment banks – including UBS, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs – raise their expectations for the likelihood of a recession.
Three Arrows Capital, a crypto-focused hedge fund, has to meet a deadline on Monday to repay more than $670 million in loans to Voyager Digital or face default. Voyager said that it "intends to pursue recovery from 3AC" and is talking to its advisors "regarding legal remedies available." Three Arrows...
U.S. online trading firms specializing in crypto were hit hard Wednesday after BinanceUS, an arm of the word's biggest digital currency exchange, eliminated its bitcion spot trading fees. BinanceUS will now allow its users to trade bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, against assets such as the U.S. dollar, tether, and other...
Stocks were on track to score solid weekly gains Friday and could continue to bounce in the week ahead, as portfolio managers adjust their holdings for quarter end. Strategists say, however, that any bounce could be the prelude to a sell-off in mid-July, once earnings season begins. There are a...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "It's going to make a ton of money. ... I like Pioneer." DigitalBridge Group Inc: "I say ... let's...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With its cheap valuation and high returns, Ally...
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit Airlines lost 4.7% in the premarket after saying it would accept the latest improved takeover bid from Frontier Group (ULCC). The latest Frontier cash-and-stock bid is valued at $2.7 billion based on Friday's closing prices, while the most recent JetBlue (JBLU) all-cash offer is worth $3.7 billion. Spirit believes it is unlikely regulators would approve a combination with JetBlue, a notion that JetBlue has disputed. Frontier lost 1.7% while JetBlue was unchanged.
Broad-based job cuts loom at major banks for the first time since 2019, thanks to a confluence of factors that have cast a pall over markets and caused most deal categories to plunge this year, industry sources said. The math is ominous: Headcount at JPMorgan's investment bank, Goldman Sachs and...
Goldman Sachs is trying to raise $2 billion toward buying the assets of Celsius Network, a distressed crypto lender struggling amid the turmoil in the crypto industry, a Coindesk report said Friday (June 24). This deal would let Goldman buy the company’s assets at a “huge discount,” if the company...
Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading:. Carnival Cruise Lines – Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines jumped 12.4% after the travel company said it had its best booking volumes since the start of the pandemic during the second quarter. Carnival's results missed estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported that cash from operations turned positive in April and was positive for the second quarter.
Comments / 0