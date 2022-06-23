Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Farm ground along the river in White and Woodruff counties begin to flood. Seasonal agricultural impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 26.0 feet through the next 7-10 days. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 25.9 Mon 9 AM 26.0 26.0 26.0 Steady

