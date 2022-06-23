ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Willis reminds us that we all "Need Somebody"

By Tayo Odutola
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside, California-based singer/producer Willis shares his self-produced single "Need Somebody," which dives into the current state of affairs in the world. Backed by a somber and mellow texture,...

In Riverside, the new Cheech museum establishes a center of gravity for Chicano art

I’m digesting the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. My colleagues at The Times podcast have been producing an incredible series of shows related to the future of abortion in 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 parts. You can also read all of our related coverage at this link. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, arts and urban design columnist at the Los Angeles Times, with a tiny bit of joy amid so much rage:
J.J. Fad Honored With Street Name In Hometown

Hip-Hop legends J.J. Fad receive street name honor in their hometown of Rialto, California on Saturday (June 11). NWA’s DJ Yella and World Class Wreckin’ Crew attend the legend’s ceremony. Awarded the prestigious honor at the San Bernardino County Government Center. Group members Juana “MC JB” Burns,...
‘Dive-Bombing' Crows Are Attacking People in Hermosa Beach

People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park. They are being attacked by aggressive crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. "They're just coming out of the trees and...
Murrieta's 31st Birthday Bash

5pm: Rock by Night (opening band) 7:15 pm: The Kings of Queen (headlining band) There will be business and food vendors! A kids area will be available for a fee. Spectators are FREE!. Please remember: No alcohol, No BBQ's, No Dogs and No smoking!
LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
Fontana Herald News

Dancing event is planned in Fontana on June 28

If you love dancing, then the City of Fontana is welcoming you to attend a new summer event at Center Stage Theater. Dance Fontana will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. and will pay tribute to the music of “Ladies of Pop.”. The cost...
Downtown L.A. March Takes a Less Peaceful Turn of Events

Los Angeles, CA: A confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers started at one point in the Friday evening march in Downtown Los Angeles condemning the overturning of the 1973 landmark decision by the Supreme Court of the United States in favor of “Roe” in “Roe v. Wade,” giving women of childbearing years the right to choose whether to have abortions.
Take a Dip in These 8 Boutique Hotel Pools in Palm Springs

Cool Off With a Dip in the Pool and a Cocktail in Hand. With consistently sunny weather and a vibe that calls for nothing but relaxation, it’s no wonder Palm Springs is at the top of the list for a relaxing getaway. And when choosing where to stay, a cool pool is a must-have. Whether you’re flying solo, with a few friends or with someone special, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite boutique hotel pools in Palm Springs that’ll keep you cool as the temps continue to rise. Boutique Hotels Palm Springs.
Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼

The 24th Annual National Physique Committee West Coast Classic is taking place Saturday at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage. It's the second time the event has taken place in Rancho Mirage. The NPC West Coast Classic is a bodybuilding competition sanctioned by the National Physique Committee. "The NPC West Coast Classic has The post Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Azure Sky is Palm Springs Newest and Coolest Oasis

Driving out to Palm Springs during the summer, the car’s temperature gauge can reach up to 107 degrees or even higher. Getting out of the car, and walking into the lobby of Azure Sky, you will forget about the heat as the temperature and atmosphere immediately changes to cool.
“Best season we’ve ever had”: The Street Fair vendors pack up last day of the season

After a two-year pandemic pause, it's finally a wrap on the 38th season of the Street Fair at College of the Desert. The Street Fair reopened back in January with many customers and vendors taking advantage of its return. Vendor Curt Barnes and his wife Joyce own the business Gripstics. "We've had the best season we've ever The post “Best season we’ve ever had”: The Street Fair vendors pack up last day of the season appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/24/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased by 7% this week compared to last. Despite that increase, new cases declined by 13%. In Riverside County, hospitalizations were also up compared to last week by 14%, and like San Bernardino County, new cases decreased but by 27%. Overall, in total, both counties...
Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life."Cody ran outside immediately barking," said owner Freddy Patriarca.The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier."I feel unsafe," said owner Melissa Patriarca ."We should feel safe here, in our own home."She added her kids are afraid to play in the backyard following the attack.Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

