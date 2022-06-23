ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could impact healthcare access for Black women

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvENB_0gKEI3I300

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation awaits the U.S. Supreme Court decision that could alter abortion services in many states, health experts are concerned this could limit healthcare access for minority women.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This leading up to this pending opinion, Black women from across the nation held reproductive justice rallies in Washington, D.C.

“Y’all are the wombs that risk. Y’all are the bodies they’re trying to eliminate,” said Loretta Ross, Co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement.

One of the people there was Kenda Sutton-El who serves as the Executive Director of Birth in Color RVA in Richmond, Virginia.

“They’re so focused on abortion but they’re all reproductive rights and reproductive health clinics,” said Sutton-El.

She said limiting access to abortion clinics will have a direct impact on Black women’s healthcare.

“People go there for pap smears, people go there for contraception, for birth control, they go there for checkups in general,” said Sutton-El. “We think about the clinics that are providing that care, we can’t just think of them as abortion clinics.”

CDC data shows Black women are nearly three times more likely to die during or after childbirth than white women.

But if abortions are mostly banned, researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder predict those deaths could jump by 33 percent among Black women.

But even if they survive Sutton-El says the price to pay is high.

“Like I know I can’t afford this baby, I can’t afford to take care of the ones that I do have but you want to also look at what social services provide and take that away from them too.”

READ: Takeaways: Trump risked provoking ‘constitutional crisis’

Another study from the University of California, San Francisco shows regardless of race women who were denied an abortion experienced an increase in poverty, evictions, and bankruptcies.

But anti-abortion rights groups say there are resources available.

“When women are pregnant and scared or have young children and can’t pay their bills or provide for their basic needs they contact us,” said Kelly Lester, Director of Outreach for Pro-Love Ministries.

Kelly Lester knows this personally. She’s had four abortions and even worked at an abortion clinic before shifting her perspective and joining Pro-Love Ministries.

“Women deserve better, and as a woman who has had abortions, I can tell you that I deserved better and we need to continue to fight for these women,” said Lester. “Women are better than abortion and women of color are for sure better than abortion to and to say that is the best we have for them is really doing a disservice to them.”

One resource is the Family Foundation. We asked them about outreach efforts specifically for Black and brown women.

“Often times people will go to their family, friends and where they gather support and sometimes it’s a faith-based community so making sure those are ready to step in immediately with the resources,” Victoria Cobb, President of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

With some several states within the South and Mid-West planning to ban abortion quickly, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, both sides are preparing

“If we can support her, if we can encourage her if we can provide resources for her then she will choose life,” said Lester.

“No one should be able to take your voice away from you no matter what choice you decide to make,” said Sutton-El.

A recent Pew Research Center poll shows 61 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal all or most of the time while about 37 percent say it should be illegal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Ross
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Health Care#Racism#The U S Supreme Court#Sutton El#Cdc#Maternal Mortality Review
CBS Chicago

Protesters take to Chicago streets in march against Roe v. Wade decision

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion right bill Roe v. Wade decision, people hit the streets again in Chicago to make their voices heard. Saturday's first rally and march began in rainy weather around noon. It was led by Chicago for Abortion Rights, the same coalition of 45 organizations that led Friday night's massive rally and march through the streets of downtown Chicago. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton was among several who spoke passionately about what comes next in a post-Roe country. Stratton says the women who will suffer the most from the Supreme Court's...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Planned Parenthood: The organisation leading the fight for abortion access as Roe v Wade is overturned

When the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion striking down Roe v Wade was leaked last month, Planned Parenthood put out a statement saying that its “worst fears had been confirmed”.For more than a century, the nonprofit has been on the frontline of America’s war over access to reproductive healthcare, ever since its founder opened the nation’s first birth control clinic in New York City in 1916.It then fought against anti-abortion campaigners to set up one of the nation’s first abortion clinics three years before the Supreme Court legalised it in 1973.The organisation further cemented a woman’s right to abortion two...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy