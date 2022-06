When the dust settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, there were some very happy rodeo contestants heading out of town. The rodeo marks the start of the busy summer rodeo season and winning here gives contestants momentum as they head into “Cowboy Christmas,” which includes all of the rodeos held over the Fourth-of-July holiday. Unfortunately, Feather River College alumni Wyatt Denny didn’t have a qualifying ride in the short go, but Clayton Biglow had the second-best ride of the night to end in 5th place in the average.

