MIAMI - A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police. The old military ordnance was discovered Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach near the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, according to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is "pretty confident" that the ordnance was an old land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer at the office, tells CNN. Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous city in Indian River County, was a military training base for WWII. So finding an old military ordnance...

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO