There are people out there who have no problem making themselves the center of attention—whether it’s on purpose or by accident. They’re the type to give themselves a bigger role in a story than they actually played, and they walk around as though they have a special theme song curated just for their lives (think “Bad Reputation” from 10 Things I Hate About You). We’re talking about the Elle Woods and Regina Georges of the world, you know, people who boast what TikTok has dubbed #MainCharacterEnergy. But, before we get all judgy, this phenomenon may actually have something to do with the stars. Below, check out the four zodiac signs with main character energy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO