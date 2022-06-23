AL has fish, chicken fry

Summer hits its stride with fun activities in Nodaway County. Following are the events submitted to the Nodaway News Leader. July 1-31 – Nodaway County Summer Reading Program at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Library cards for children from birth through sixth grade who reside outside the Maryville city limits will be funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners through the ARPA fund. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.

