ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

AL has fish, chicken fry

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

An “all-you-can-eat” fish and chicken supper with all the fixings...

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nodawaynews.com

Historical Society to hold annual meeting

The Nodaway County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting beginning at 5:30 pm, Monday, June 27 at the museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville. The meeting is open to all members. There will be voting on new board members, taking suggestions for upcoming programs, announcing the Stairway of Stars addition,...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Summer is underway

Summer hits its stride with fun activities in Nodaway County. Following are the events submitted to the Nodaway News Leader. July 1-31 – Nodaway County Summer Reading Program at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Library cards for children from birth through sixth grade who reside outside the Maryville city limits will be funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners through the ARPA fund. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Health center returns to normal activities

The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees met June 15. After two years of pandemic response due to COVID-19, the health center is finally getting back to its regular programs and activities. Administrator Tom Patterson said the program billing payments have started coming in from the state. He estimated...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

Mound city man flown to hospital after being ejected from motorcycle on Route O

The patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding traveled into the path of a pickup truck northeast of Tarkio. Forty-one-year-old Joseph Rhoades of Mound City was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Daniel Beckman of Watson, was not reported hurt.
MOUND CITY, MO
nodawaynews.com

WN to consider school protection officers

At the June 8 West Nodaway Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mitch Barnes gave the board members information and asked them to consider school protection officers. The State of Missouri allows schools to have school protection officers under Title XI Education and Libraries, Chapter 160. The school district may designate...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Winston man involved in two-vehicle crash in Henry County

A driver from Winston escaped injury while another driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in Henry County. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jordan Johnson of Clinton, received minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton located in west-central Missouri. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Food Drink#The American Legion Post
northwestmoinfo.com

Sheridan Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Worth County

A Sheridan man was arrested Thursday on multiple outstanding warrants in Worth County. At 9:55 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Ronald E. Randle on two Harrison County misdemeanor warrants for no valid license, and a Worth County misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended or revoked. Randle was...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Cameron, MO [2022 Updated]

The area of Cameron, Missouri, might be small, but they are filled with many things to do. The site is filled with wineries, recreational parks, and sanctuaries. You are guaranteed to enjoy them if you love nature, forests, and trees. With many activities, we also need food to regain energy....
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy