Pierce County Sheriff's Office water safety video

According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, a water rescue team is attempting to find a 20-year-old who went underwater near the Black Diamond area. King County's Guardian One is assisting search and rescue operations with aerial support.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of a DUI crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in University Place. Deputies were called to the crash at 35th St and Grandview Drive W around 5:51 p.m., advised that one of the people involved in the crash was dead.
SEATTLE — Authorities in Snohomish County said a 13-year-old boy drowned and two other teen boys were in critical condition after they were found in the water of Lake Stevens around the same time that crews in Renton were called to a scene at Ron Regis Park when six people needed help to get out of fast moving, chilly waters.
On Friday, June 24, 2022 Shoreline Deputies were dispatched to an interrupted Residential Burglary in the area of NW Highland Dr in the City of Shoreline, WA. While en route, Deputies were advised that a homeowner confronted a burglar in the kitchen of their home and chased them out of the house.
The search for a missing swimmer in the Green River has been called off, the Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) tweeted Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, crews with VRFA, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Enumclaw Fire, King County Medic One, and the King County Sheriff’s Office were called to 29500 Southeast Green River Gorge Road in Enumclaw for a river rescue.
HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries. Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and the other...
CHEHALIS, Wash. — Washington State Patrol needs your help finding a missing woman. 59-year-old Saletha Gibson and her dog were last seen leaving her relative’s house with her dog on June 17th. Heading to her home in Ocean Shores, Gibson nor her dog have been seen or heard from since. She requires medication for a medical condition she has, and...
During an event this weekend in Randle hosted by A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE), law enforcement will increase patrols in East Lewis County to ensure motorcycle safety. According to its website, ABATE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “fighting anti-bike legislation and promoting fair motorcycle legislation. ABATE does not...
Two men who died in separate motorcycle crashes on Wednesday have been identified by the Thurston County Coroner's Office. Joshua Bubnick, a 28-year-old Oakville man, died after striking a horse at about 4:40 a.m. on the 10700 block of US 12 near Rochester, Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed. He struck the...
A shooting at the 23rd Ave Ezell’s parking lot sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Seattle Police says officers responded to a shooting with one victim around 6:37 PM after reports from multiple 911 callers of gunfire in the street near 23rd and Jefferson. Seattle Fire was...
Olympia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an abduction attempt earlier this month. According to police, just after 10:30 p.m. on June 4, officers were called to an attempted abduction in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest. The victim told police...
SPANAWAY, Wash. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a guardrail early Friday morning in Spanaway. The crash happened before 1:00 a.m. on State Route 7 where it splits with State Route 507. According to the Washington State Patrol, three people were trapped when a car crashed...
LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 24, 2022 – At 2:40pm today, a man stopped his R/V in the parking lot of the Lamps Plus at 3611 196th ST SW and then wandered out into traffic, waving a gun. He then shot two or three times into a vehicle occupied by a woman in her twenties. The suspect then opened her car door and dragged her out of the vehicle. He jumped into the red Honda Insight and drove W/B towards Hwy 99.
Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police held their first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ event, receiving 80 unwanted firearms from community members. The event ran from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Saturday as part of the agency’s "efforts to reduce gun violence and unwanted firearms in our community." Participants brought...
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that sheriff’s deputies used justified and reasonable force when they fatally shot a child-rape suspect following a high-speed pursuit in 2020. A letter from Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett to Sheriff Ed Troyer outlining...
Even though DNA is being successfully used every day by law enforcement to identify criminals, detectives say great suspect photos and tips from the public are much faster. Take a look at this robbery suspect, for example, who Seattle Police say was caught on camera using a victim's stolen debit card.
This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
DES MOINES, Wash. — One man is dead and a second man is in custody after a shooting in Des Moines Wednesday night. At 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of South 208th Street where they found the body of a man inside.
