ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County Sheriff's Office water safety video

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

We've been waiting all year and it's finally here -- summer!...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline deputies capture burglar after K9 search of tracks and trees

On Friday, June 24, 2022 Shoreline Deputies were dispatched to an interrupted Residential Burglary in the area of NW Highland Dr in the City of Shoreline, WA. While en route, Deputies were advised that a homeowner confronted a burglar in the kitchen of their home and chased them out of the house.
SHORELINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing swimmer presumed drowned after search in Enumclaw

The search for a missing swimmer in the Green River has been called off, the Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) tweeted Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, crews with VRFA, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Enumclaw Fire, King County Medic One, and the King County Sheriff’s Office were called to 29500 Southeast Green River Gorge Road in Enumclaw for a river rescue.
ENUMCLAW, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery

HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in International District shooting, 2 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries. Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and the other...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety
Chronicle

East Lewis County to See Increased Traffic Patrols Focusing on Motorcycle Safety This Weekend

During an event this weekend in Randle hosted by A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE), law enforcement will increase patrols in East Lewis County to ensure motorcycle safety. According to its website, ABATE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “fighting anti-bike legislation and promoting fair motorcycle legislation. ABATE does not...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One to hospital in 23rd Ave shooting

A shooting at the 23rd Ave Ezell’s parking lot sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Seattle Police says officers responded to a shooting with one victim around 6:37 PM after reports from multiple 911 callers of gunfire in the street near 23rd and Jefferson. Seattle Fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

1 killed after car crashes into guardrail in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a guardrail early Friday morning in Spanaway. The crash happened before 1:00 a.m. on State Route 7 where it splits with State Route 507. According to the Washington State Patrol, three people were trapped when a car crashed...
SPANAWAY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Armed carjacking in Lynnwood City Center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 24, 2022 – At 2:40pm today, a man stopped his R/V in the parking lot of the Lamps Plus at 3611 196th ST SW and then wandered out into traffic, waving a gun. He then shot two or three times into a vehicle occupied by a woman in her twenties. The suspect then opened her car door and dragged her out of the vehicle. He jumped into the red Honda Insight and drove W/B towards Hwy 99.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Killed in North Seattle Shooting Saturday Night

Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found fatally shot inside Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Wash. — One man is dead and a second man is in custody after a shooting in Des Moines Wednesday night. At 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of South 208th Street where they found the body of a man inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy