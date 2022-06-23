Pierce County Sheriff's Office water safety video

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 24, 2022 – At 2:40pm today, a man stopped his R/V in the parking lot of the Lamps Plus at 3611 196th ST SW and then wandered out into traffic, waving a gun. He then shot two or three times into a vehicle occupied by a woman in her twenties. The suspect then opened her car door and dragged her out of the vehicle. He jumped into the red Honda Insight and drove W/B towards Hwy 99.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO