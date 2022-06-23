ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Local man arrested days after leading cops on high-speed chase with infant, teenager in car

By By Shelbie Harris
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old local man who police say evaded capture earlier this month after leading officers on a high-speed chase with an infant and teenager in the car faces nearly six decades in prison if convicted of the seven felonies filed against him for the incident.

Charles Andrew Pompa, of Pocatello, was arrested on Tuesday and remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail following the June 9 high-speed chase that ended with him evading capture on foot.

Pompa has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eluding police, two counts of injury to a child and grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle, all of which are felonies.

The incident began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. on June 9 when Pocatello police received a report that a man, later identified as Pompa, was driving a vehicle on the 900 block of North Main Street that had been previously been reported stolen out of Inkom, according to a police report included in an affidavit of probable cause the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

Police responded to the area and came into contact with a man who reported his vehicle as stolen, who was pointing to the SUV, a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. As the officer exited his patrol vehicle, he observed the Tahoe’s reverse lights kick on as the man who reported the car stolen and a friend of his banged on the hood of the vehicle, police said.

Pompa then accelerated forward, striking the man who reported his SUV stolen and nearly striking the man’s friend, police said.

Pompa fled south onto North Arthur Avenue going about 50 mph when he struck another vehicle near the intersection of South Arthur Avenue and West Lewis Street, said police, adding that the pursuit continued onto South Bannock Highway with speeds reaching in excess of 80 mph.

Pompa used the right shoulder at the intersection of Bannock Highway and Sue Road to avoid traffic congestion and continued driving erratically, reaching speeds of around 100 mph on Portneuf Road, police said.

The officer lost track of the vehicle around a corner and discontinued the pursuit but broadcast the vehicle information to all regional law enforcement agencies. The Tahoe was relocated in the parking lot of a business near the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on South Fifth Avenue but Pompa had fled from the SUV on foot, said police, adding that “an extensive area search was conducted but he was not located.”

Police learned that not only was Pompa’s infant child inside the car and not secured in a car seat, but so was his teenage little brother.

Pocatello police provided the information stemming from the pursuit to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant charging him with the seven felonies was issued against him, according to the police report.

Pompa was located on foot on the 950 block of Yellowstone Avenue on Tuesday night and subsequently arrested without further incident.

Pompa appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $100,000.

Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing on June 28 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Pompa to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the seven felony charges against him, Pompa faces no less than three and up to 59 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.

