Godfrey’s Farm to host annual Bluegrass in the Blueberry Patch

SUDLERSVILLE — Godfrey’s Farm will host its seventh annual Bluegrass in the Blueberry Patch event Sunday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Godfrey Farm Market, 302 Leager Road in Sudlersville.

Local bluegrass bands Grey and Blue Grass and Vintage Blue will be playing under the farm’s pavilion next to the Godfrey blueberry field.

In addition to the live music, there will be pick-your-own blueberries, barrel cart rides around the patch and other activities for youth.

Inside the market, guests can expect berry treats from hand-dipped ice cream and fresh fruit slushies to fresh baked blueberry pies and muffins.

The Walker Family food truck will serve their deep-fried seafood. Sudlersville’s own Patriot Acres Farm Brewery will pour their local craft brews.

Discounted tickets can be purchased online at godfreysfarm.com or in the farm market before June 25. Tickets also can be purchased on-site the day of the event.

Parking will be available behind the market.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs as seating is limited.

For more information, contact the farm market at 410-438-3509 or email the farm at info@godfreysfarm.com.