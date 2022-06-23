ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudlersville, MD

Godfrey’s Farm to host annual Bluegrass in the Blueberry Patch

By Hannah Combs
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z7bU_0gKEFwqg00

SUDLERSVILLE — Godfrey’s Farm will host its seventh annual Bluegrass in the Blueberry Patch event Sunday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Godfrey Farm Market, 302 Leager Road in Sudlersville.

Local bluegrass bands Grey and Blue Grass and Vintage Blue will be playing under the farm’s pavilion next to the Godfrey blueberry field.

In addition to the live music, there will be pick-your-own blueberries, barrel cart rides around the patch and other activities for youth.

Inside the market, guests can expect berry treats from hand-dipped ice cream and fresh fruit slushies to fresh baked blueberry pies and muffins.

The Walker Family food truck will serve their deep-fried seafood. Sudlersville’s own Patriot Acres Farm Brewery will pour their local craft brews.

Discounted tickets can be purchased online at godfreysfarm.com or in the farm market before June 25. Tickets also can be purchased on-site the day of the event.

Parking will be available behind the market.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs as seating is limited.

For more information, contact the farm market at 410-438-3509 or email the farm at info@godfreysfarm.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Moonshine is only one way to enjoy corn this summer

Because we overslept last Saturday, we didn’t make it to the Historic Lewes Farmers Market in time to stock up for the week. Then we remembered Magee Farms – not their main farm in Selbyville, but the colorful stand on Wescoats Road in Lewes. It was like going to a miniature farmers market – they had similar items for sale, not quite as much variety, but all in one place.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Blueberries#Blueberry#Godfrey S Farm#Blue Grass#Walker Family
fox5dc.com

Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows canceled due to labor, supply shortages

Ocean City and College Park have both announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues. Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework company. The company told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
Cape Gazette

Grace Otley takes the 2022 Miss Delaware crown

Miss Dover Grace Otley took the 2022 Miss Delaware crown at the Milton Theatre June 17. Her platform is teaching others to love themselves through music. Her talent was singing while playing the violin and piano. Taking first runner-up was Miss Brandywine Allison Dayton. Second runner-up went to Miss Coastal...
MILTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sudlersville, MD
coolprogeny.com

Cool Spots to Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore!

It’s berry season! Thinking of taking the kids on a fruit-picking adventure? Here are our favorite places to go berry picking with kids near Baltimore. Cool Spots To Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore. HYBRIDOMA ORGANIC FRUIT FARM. 13734 Baldwin Mill Road, Baldwin. (443) 902-0370 | Website. Blueberries,...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Finding some fun in the fun – despite the costs

Summer is here and many are hoping to get away – some for the first time in after a couple years after limitations caused by the pandemic. But if you haven’t already locked in vacation plans, you may still be limited – by what’s still available and the inflated cost of everything.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Baltimore

High Inflation Is Prompting Pet Owners To Surrender Pets To Animal Shelters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some pet owners are struggling to keep up with costs as high inflation is hitting their wallets hard, and some of them are having to give up their pets.  Animal shelters across the country are seeing more pets being given up because some people now cannot afford to keep them.  “We’re seeing more people that need help,” said Bailey Deacon, the Director of Community Engagement at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter or BARCS.  But many of the pet owners who go to BARCS are discovering that they don’t want to give up their four-legged friends.  “We were really able...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN BEAR TRAP!

Spacious, open floor plan! Located in Bear Trap Dunes championship golf resort, this three-bedroom, two full bath condo is sold FURNISHED (including 3 flat-screen TVs),. Open deck and screened porch off dining area (ideal for crab dinners!). Master bedroom with private access to patio. Master bath updated with tiled, walk-in shower. Third bedroom off living area doubles as a den with queen sleep sofa. Flooring with trendy, long-life decorator vinyl. Bedrooms carpeted. Kitchen with stainless appliances, First-floor unit - no steps. HOA /COA fees include landscape and lawn maintenance, beach shuttle bus service, two outdoor pools, indoor pool, two tot lots, five tennis courts, weight/cardio room, hot tub, sauna, cable, trash pickup, clubhouse. This is a great combination of investment to capture vacationing golfers and a personal weekend get-a-way. Housekeeping and marketing services available for securing rentals. Note: Golf art for sale by owner.
BEAR, DE
Fast Casual

Father-daughter duo opens Capriotti's in Delaware

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has added a location in Millsboro, Delaware, at 25938 Plaza Dr., thanks to a partnership with Tom Donovan, who will run the shop with his daughter Katie. "Katie and I will take the lead in running the shop but it will very much be a family run...
NottinghamMD.com

St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh

BALTIMORE, MD—KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,148 square feet of space at 1320 Innovation Street. 1320 Innovation Street is a 42,120 square foot single-story flex/R&D building situated within Greenleigh, a mixed-use business community located in White Marsh. KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic recently relocated its Baltimore regional office to Greenleigh. Alaina McCracken … Continue reading "St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh" The post St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sun And Warm Temperatures Are On The Horizon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a nice dry end to the week with lots of afternoon sunshine.  This weekend will feature a lot of sun and warmer temperatures.  The normal temperatures are now 87/65 degrees. This weekend the state will be right on target to meet those temperatures—and possibly even higher than that by Sunday.  It will not be particularly humid on either day. But by late Sunday night and Monday, a cold front will roll in and kick up the humidity and the chance of showers, which might be present by Monday afternoon.  After a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, the Baltimore area will cool to 80 on Monday. Drier and sunny skies, as well as low humidity, will follow on Tuesday. And again, the temperature high will be near 80 degrees.  A very nice warm and sunny weekend is in store at the beaches too, with temperature highs in the mid-70s. The ocean temperature will be around 67 degrees.  Have a safe weekend!
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
217
Followers
398
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy