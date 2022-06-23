ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill extending school meal waivers through 2022-23 school year passes House

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022, which would extend pandemic school meal waivers through the summer and the following school year, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, who helped pass the bill, said in remarks during Thursday's floor debate that the school meal waivers made a "measurable difference" in the fight against child hunger.

"By expanding access to child nutrition programs, we allowed an additional 10 million students to receive free school meals each day," Scott said. "And, from January 2021 through April 2021, food shortages among households with children fell by more than 40 percent."

The bipartisan, bicameral Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 will maintain school meal flexibilities, continue flexibilities to support summer food programs in 2022, provide additional support for child and adult care feeding programs and increase school meal reimbursement rates for this upcoming school year.

To learn more, parents or students may text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 to receive a list of nearby meal center locations. Children ages 18 and under may receive meals at participating locations with no proof of identity required.

Related
The Associated Press

Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Before the pandemic, there was no room in the budget for Kate Murphy’s children to buy lunch at school. She and her husband would buy in bulk and make bag lunches at home. So the free school meals that were made available to students nationwide amid the crisis have brought welcome relief, especially since her husband lost his job last year at a bakery company that closed.
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

Congress Approves Free Student Meal Extension Through Summer

Congress has passed a bill that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Final passage of the Keep Kids...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jake Wells

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus proposal

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The New York Times

Government to Cancel $6 Billion in Student Loans for Defrauded Borrowers

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) Around 200,000 former students who attended schools that they said defrauded them will have $6 billion in federal loans canceled under a sweeping settlement announced Wednesday, the latest move by the Biden administration to address the student loan crisis by eliminating some debts.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Sununu unveils $100M energy relief program

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is pushing a $100 million relief plan to help inflation-wary Granite Staters deal with rising electricity costs. The plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, calls for tapping into a record level of state surplus revenues to provide a one-time,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
