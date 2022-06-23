Bill extending school meal waivers through 2022-23 school year passes House

The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022, which would extend pandemic school meal waivers through the summer and the following school year, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, who helped pass the bill, said in remarks during Thursday's floor debate that the school meal waivers made a "measurable difference" in the fight against child hunger.

"By expanding access to child nutrition programs, we allowed an additional 10 million students to receive free school meals each day," Scott said. "And, from January 2021 through April 2021, food shortages among households with children fell by more than 40 percent."

The bipartisan, bicameral Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 will maintain school meal flexibilities, continue flexibilities to support summer food programs in 2022, provide additional support for child and adult care feeding programs and increase school meal reimbursement rates for this upcoming school year.

To learn more, parents or students may text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 to receive a list of nearby meal center locations. Children ages 18 and under may receive meals at participating locations with no proof of identity required.