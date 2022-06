MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What a week! What a game!. The players and coaches put the finishing touches on a full week of U.P. Football All-Star Game activities by taking the field at the Superior Dome on Saturday. The atmosphere was electric and the fans were excited to see their local U.P. players compete in one more high school football game. Players finally had a chance to compare their talents to other U.P. all-stars on the field that they previously had only heard about or seen on film.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO