The Eunice News will begin delivery by mail starting with the July 3 edition. Rising distribution costs are causing the change. If you live in the 70535 zip code you will receive your Thursday edition of The Eunice News by mail on Thursday and your Sunday edition on Saturday. Subscription rates will increase at your renewal date. New subscriptions rates will be $36.75 for a 3 month subscription, …

EUNICE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO