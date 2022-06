ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department Dive Team recovered the body of a woman who drowned at a popular lake-front park in Acworth, a police spokesperson said. According to Acworth police, 46-year-old Darla Frey, of Rockmart, was seen on a raft in the water at Cauble Park before vanishing. Acworth police said divers recovered the body in Lake Acworth, near where she was last seen around 4425 Beach Street.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO