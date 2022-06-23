ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ex-wife of Eric Greitens says she's received threats after 'RINO' political ad

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Greitens' ex-wife is asking the Missouri Senate candidate to denounce his recent campaign video. The ad shows Greitens holding a gun and saying he's...

www.kmbc.com

