It took a jury less than eight hours to find Orenthal Jermaine Carroll guilty of the 2018 murder of Adrian Cantrell Sheffield. Thursday night, jurors convicted Carroll of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of another felony.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO