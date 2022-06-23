Where is it legal to shoot July 4th fireworks in the Kansas City area?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks stands are already popping up in the Kansas City area ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

In 2022, fireworks sales can legally begin in Missouri starting June 20 through July 10. In Kansas, there’s a smaller window: You can only buy fireworks from June 27 to July 6.

But just because you can buy fireworks in both Kansas and Missouri doesn’t mean you can buy or shoot them off in every city. Different cities across the metro have different rules, and many cities don’t allow big firecrackers at all.

So if you want to make a sizzling purchase, where can you set it off at? Let’s break it down city-by-city:

Kansas

Bonner Springs: City code only allows fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-4. Fireworks are not allowed in city parks or parking lots. Bottle rockets and M80s are illegal.

De Soto: Fireworks are prohibited to sell or use in De Soto unless it’s part of a public display with a permit issued, city code says .

Gardner: The sale of fireworks is permitted between June 28 and July 4 in Gardner. They can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-5.

Kansas City, Kansas: Fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4.

Lawrence: The sale, possession and use of fireworks is illegal in Lawrence city limits, with the exception of novelty items such as party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy smoke devices.

Leavenworth: Fireworks are illegal in the city of Leavenworth, according to city code .

Leawood: Fireworks cannot be sold, used or possessed in Leawood, city code says .

Lenexa: The sale and use of fireworks is not allowed in Lenexa.

Merriam: Fireworks are illegal in Merriam, according to city ordinance.

Mission: Fireworks cannot be sold or used in Mission, city code says .

Olathe: Fireworks are illegal to possess and shoot off in Olathe, police say.

Overland Park: It’s illegal to buy or use fireworks in Overland Park with some exceptions for novelty fireworks like snappers, snakes, toy pistols or canes with caps.

Prairie Village: Fireworks aren’t allowed in Prairie Village city limits.

Roeland Park: Only novelty items like sparklers, snakes, snappers, smoke devices and cone fountains are allowed, but they’re limited to noon to 10 p.m. July 4, the city said . Bottle rockets or aerial fireworks are not allowed.

Shawnee: The city recently changed its fireworks ordinance , legalizing more fireworks than the novelty items that were allowed before. Bottle rockets, sky lanterns and M80s are still banned. Shawnee residents can shoot off fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-4. Fireworks sales will not be permitted until 2023.

Tonganoxie: Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 30 through July 4. Bottle rockets are not allowed.

Missouri

Belton: Fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 through July 2, from noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4. The possession, sale and/or use of bottle rockets, sky rockets and Roman candles are prohibited. Read more on Belton’s fireworks regulations here .

Blue Springs: Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Bottle rockets and aerial luminaries are prohibited, according to city code .

Gladstone: The possession, sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in Gladstone under city ordinance.

Grandview: The sale or use of fireworks are not allowed in Grandview under city ordinance.

Independence: You can shoot off consumer fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 5 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. It’s against city code to possess or use sparkler bombs, sky lanterns, and altered or combined fireworks. Read more about Independence’s fireworks rules here .

Kansas City, Missouri: Shooting off fireworks is illegal in Kansas City under city ordinance.

Lee’s Summit: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 2 and 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Each household is required to have a free Fireworks Use Permit before discharging fireworks within the city limits.

Liberty: Non-aerial fireworks are allowed from 4-10 p.m. July 3-4. Aerial fireworks are allowed during the same timeframe for Liberty residents who live on 3-acre tracts of land or more.

North Kansas City: Fireworks are not permitted within city limits, according to city code.

Parkville: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 1-3 and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 10 a.m. to midnight. All aerial fireworks are prohibited. Read more about Parkville’s fireworks rules here .

Platte City: Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 20 to July 3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, except on Sundays when fireworks can’t start before noon, according to city code .

Raymore: This year, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-2, noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4, according to city code .

Raytown: Fireworks can be discharged between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10:00 p.m. July 5. To use fireworks in Raytown , you must get a permit from City Hall or the fire department. Bottle rockets, Roman candles, sky lanterns and stick missiles are illegal.

Riverside: Fireworks can only be used from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 26 to July 2 and July 5, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 3-4. Bottle rockets are prohibited, according to city code .

Smithville: Fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. July 3-5.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.