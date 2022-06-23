ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile selected for World Games Flag Send-off set for June 27, Pensacola next

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile has been selected to host a celebration for the 2022 World Games which will be taking place in Birmingham from July 7 to 17 as a part of “The Team RWB Old Gold Relay to The World Games 2022 presented by Airbus.”

On Monday, June 27, there will be a celebration at 9 a.m. at Mardi Gras Park to send an American flag on its way to its next city, Pensacola, Fla. This is part of a 44-day trek, which started about a month ago, across the country over 15 states from Washington D.C to Birmingham in anticipation of the opening ceremonies .

The celebration will be led by the Veteran support organization Team Red, White and Blue while the ‘Old Gold Relay” will include thousands of American military veterans carrying the American flag over a 3,100 mile route.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson joins World Game officials, local sponsors and other speakers to show their support for TWG Birmingham as well as emphasize the important of the Old Glory Relay, according to a release.

Upon conclusion of the celebration, veterans will head north down Royal Street on their way towards Pensacola. TWG asks all Mobile residents to, “come out and enjoy the music and comradery as [they] celebrate [the] community’s participation in the this unique international event.”

The World Games is celebrating its 40th year anniversary of the multi-sport, international event. The World Games, which runs from July 7 until the 17, provides an opportunity for athletes from across the globe to compete and medal in 34 different sports featuring more than 3,600 athletes from 100+ countries.

Tickets are for sale while patrons wishing to attend the World Games have the option of selecting tickets by sport, day and venue . Tickets for the opening ceremony are also for sale which will take place at Progressive Stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The celebration will take place at Mardi Gras Park located a 104-148 Royal St. at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

