Chris Pratt Says Mario's Voice Has Been 'Updated' And Is 'Unlike Anything You've Heard In the Mario World'

It’s been so long since Jurassic Park hit the theaters that a lot of people might not have made the connection between the first movie and Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes to Lewis Dodgson. To be fair, I missed it until the can of Barbasol came up as a prop being used in the latest movie. But the question that has to be asked is this: Where in the world did Dodgson find that can? Or rather, who found it and how did it come to be in his possession? It’s a question that a lot of people might be interested in finding an answer to since retrieving the can would have been the type of miracle that would have required certain events to occur that might have been seen as nearly impossible by many and a little too lucky to be seen as realistic. It’s true that things happen, and that what might be thought of as impossible by a lot of people would have taken some impossible act of nature to unearth the can. But in the movies, anything is possible, so it’s not too hard to think that Dodgson would have been given the can.

