ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chris Pratt Says Mario's Voice Has Been 'Updated' And Is 'Unlike Anything You've Heard In the Mario World'

By Logan Plant
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHang onto your Cappys, Mario fans, as Chris Pratt is setting high expectations for his upcoming role as Mario in Illumination's Super Mario movie. In an interview with Variety, Pratt said his take on the famous plumber will be "unlike anything you've ever heard." “I worked really closely with...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
Daily Mail

Chris Pratt reacts to controversy over him being cast as Mario in Super Mario Bros. film as he's not of Italian heritage

Chris Pratt opened up on the discussion of his landing the role of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, as he's not of Italian heritage. The Minnesota native, 43, spoke with Variety Wednesday about the notion some people could be put off by the accent he uses to play the famed video game plumber, as a number of people took to social media last fall skeptical of the casting decision.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Chris Meledandri
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Knocked Out of Top Spot of Netflix Most-Watched Shows

From the moment Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix, it was the service’s most-watched show. The latest batch of episodes is the most popular English-language series in the company’s history. To date, subscribers have watched 883 million hours of Season 4 of the show alone. In sheer number of hours consumed, that’s more than any Netflix series ever except for Squid Game.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Video Game#Variety#Italian#Illumination
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Lord of the Rings' Fans Get Surprise Following Amazon's 'Rings of Power' Series Premieres

HarperCollins is publishing a new J.R.R. Tolkien book that should help even hardcore fans make sense of Amazon Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The volume is called The Fall of Númenor, and according to The Tolkien Society, it collects all of Tolkien's writings on the Second Age of Middle Earth. It will be released just as the first season of The Rings of Power is coming to an end.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

New Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps to #1 on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has been on a bit of a roll with his last few films. He's starred in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Extraction, and now Spiderhead. The Avengers star will have two films that will be released this year but his most recently released film Spiderhead has already made its mark on the Netflix streaming service. The film has reached the top ten on Netflix currently streaming but more specifically it is number one on the service.
MOVIES
WWD

Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Calls Deadpool Test Footage Leaker an "Absolute Bastard"

It's no secret that when Ryan Reynolds was introduced as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008, the hope was that the character could get his own adventure at some point in the future, though the film's underwhelming performance with critics and audiences prevented that project from gaining momentum. Ultimately, it would be test footage Reynolds developed for a possible spinoff that gained traction on the internet and led towards 2016's Deadpool, with Reynolds joking about the person who leaked the footage being an "absolute bastard." A third Deadpool film is said to be moving forward at 20th Century Studios.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

New horror movie Smile is freaking people out with its "terrifying" trailer

The first trailer for new horror movie Smile is grabbing everyone’s attention – including an all-timer of a final jump scare. After witnessing one of her patients die in bizarre circumstances, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is suddenly confronted by a horrible evil that makes those who get close to it smile and then die – and Rose could be next.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Pictured on Set of 'Barbie' Movie

It's all coming to life ... Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken characters came face-to-face on set -- the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the two together. Both clearly were dressed in wardrobe from Barbie's cowgirl collection Tuesday in L.A. Gosling sported a black ensemble,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

That’s Interesting: Where Did Dodgson Get the Barbasol Can?

It’s been so long since Jurassic Park hit the theaters that a lot of people might not have made the connection between the first movie and Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes to Lewis Dodgson. To be fair, I missed it until the can of Barbasol came up as a prop being used in the latest movie. But the question that has to be asked is this: Where in the world did Dodgson find that can? Or rather, who found it and how did it come to be in his possession? It’s a question that a lot of people might be interested in finding an answer to since retrieving the can would have been the type of miracle that would have required certain events to occur that might have been seen as nearly impossible by many and a little too lucky to be seen as realistic. It’s true that things happen, and that what might be thought of as impossible by a lot of people would have taken some impossible act of nature to unearth the can. But in the movies, anything is possible, so it’s not too hard to think that Dodgson would have been given the can.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Natalie Portman’s Trainer Reveals Her Grueling 10-Month ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Workout Routine

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Natalie Portman’s first major Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance since 2013’s “Thor 2.” While the “Black Swan” star is reprising her role as Jane Foster from the first two “Thor” films, her third appearance will look dramatically different from anything Marvel fans have seen her do before. Rather than sitting on the sidelines as a love interest for the God of Thunder, Taika Waititi’s new film sees her picking up the hammer and suiting up as a superhero in her own right. But to do that, she had to get...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy