Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2019 police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found guilty of evading in vehicle on Wednesday and sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Kain Rodriguez, 34, was charged with...www.everythinglubbock.com
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found guilty of evading in vehicle on Wednesday and sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Kain Rodriguez, 34, was charged with...www.everythinglubbock.com
see that is what's wrong with Lubbock county minorities don't have a chance if that was a white man running from the police he would have got five eight years but being a minority we don't have a chance her in Lubbock Texas the da all them downtown even the judges are against minorities in Lubbock Texas but they are understand when they start happening to them y'all don't understand is coming you keep treating us the way that you're treating us it will come back why people will get theirs that's what you're scared of keep treating us this way you hope that it things change you better hope we don't treat you the same way but you won't feel it till you start feeling it when you start dying on the side of the road from being shot when your kids your schools are shot up and your kids start dying you will understand
Comments / 1