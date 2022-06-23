ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2019 police chase

By Mikayla Holmes, David Ewerz
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found guilty of evading in vehicle on Wednesday and sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Kain Rodriguez, 34, was charged with...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Kevin Jackson
3d ago

see that is what's wrong with Lubbock county minorities don't have a chance if that was a white man running from the police he would have got five eight years but being a minority we don't have a chance her in Lubbock Texas the da all them downtown even the judges are against minorities in Lubbock Texas but they are understand when they start happening to them y'all don't understand is coming you keep treating us the way that you're treating us it will come back why people will get theirs that's what you're scared of keep treating us this way you hope that it things change you better hope we don't treat you the same way but you won't feel it till you start feeling it when you start dying on the side of the road from being shot when your kids your schools are shot up and your kids start dying you will understand

everythinglubbock.com

Plea deal takes capital murder off the table for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Thomas, 26, accepted a plea bargain Friday morning which puts him in prison for 45 years after the April 2019 robbery and murder of Tyshaun Bates. Bates, 20, was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Horses involved in crash on the Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A truck pulling a horse trailer and an SUV crashed today on south Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Moderate injuries were reported, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Witnesses passing the wreck saw horses around the trailer. It is unknown if any of the animals were...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for assault at apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Police arrested a man Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault after officers responded to the Waterside Village Apartments in the 2300 block of 70th street. James Perez, 19, was taken into custody for choking and threatening to kill someone. According to the police report, the...
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted for felony in Lubbock on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man whose last known address was in Lubbock was on the the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the DPS website. Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for manslaughter related to a...
everythinglubbock.com

2 in Lubbock arrested, accused of stealing gas from U-Haul

LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock men were arrested after they were caught trying to steal gas from a U-Haul on Tuesday, according to a police report. Eddie Villareal, 51, and Habre Castilleja, 50, were arrested at the U-Haul on 34th street after dispatch was called about a blue truck at the location.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview man suffered medical event while driving, killed in crash

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man was killed in a crash Sunday night after veering off the roadway and striking a chain link fence. Plainview police and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of West 28th Street. 61-year-old Alan Sepeda was found unresponsive. He was...
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Loop 289 crash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a traffic crash in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that injured one person. The crash occurred just before 1:00 p.m. on the South Loop 289 eastbound overpass over Quaker Avenue. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one individual suffered moderate...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: One in custody after South Lubbock SWAT callout

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, its officers, a SWAT team and negotiators responded to a suicidal suspect in the 8400 block of Avenue V.  LPD was notified of a suicidal subject at approximately 5:41 p.m. As a safety precaution, authorities evacuated the block. Authorities said the subject was taken into custody […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

A look at what the Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA funds on

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA Funds on stalker radar trailers, lidar traffic laser units, stramm security towers and a modular barrier system. The City of Lubbock was given $56 million dollars in ARPA funding and almost a half a million dollars went to the Lubbock Police Department and the rest went dispersed to local business who were recovering from the pandemic, rent relief and the arts.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a motorcycle crash at 130th and Indiana Ave. The crash was called in at 3:59 p.m. Officials with the police desk say the rider has serious injuries. No other vehicles are believed to be involved. Motorists are urged to avoid the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s With The Ignorant Bomb Threats In Lubbock?

Thursday someone called in a bomb threat to the Social Security Office. I do not even understand people who call in bomb threats. Do you know what they never find after a bomb threat? A bomb. I think real bombers want to cause damage and not necessarily chaos. So let's...
LUBBOCK, TX

