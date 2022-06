CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for 16-year-old Dulce Gomez, who went missing on the afternoon of June 25. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 3500 Block of Meadowdale Blvd. Police say she was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex.

