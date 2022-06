A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating. Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last.

