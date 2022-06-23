ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Destination Poudre: Have You Ever Been to the Great Picnic Rock?

By Dave Jensen
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just 10 miles out of Fort Collins, up the Poudre Canyon is a great little natural area that's been a spot for dates and family outings for years. So, you want to get out and check out the Poudre River, but you don't want to go too far. Great news, you...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1230 ESPN

More Than a Historic Landmark: Loveland’s Fairgrounds Bridge

No beautiful day in Loveland should go without a walk around Old Fairgrounds Park: The river, the picnic area, the splash park for the kids and Fairgrounds Bridge. I grew up in Loveland and now live in Downtown, very close to [Old] Fairgrounds Park. Recently, on a very nice afternoon, I went for a walk over to the park and walked along Fairgrounds Bridge. It is a very cool structure, and it's been in Loveland for over 100 years.
LOVELAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Alpine Slides You Need to Check Out in Colorado This Summer

You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide. These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Black bear enters grocery store, climbs tree in west Loveland

A black bear was rescued from a tree in west Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the Safeway in the Columbine shopping center at Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue late Friday morning for reports of a bear that had wandered into the grocery store, where an employee chased it out. The bear then climbed a nearby tree. Wildlife officers said the bear showed no signs of aggression; they safely tranquilized the bear, rescued it from the tree, and relocated it.
LOVELAND, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Hidden Gem Elf-Themed Colorado Restaurant is a Must-Try

I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
DACONO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Rock River#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Have You Ever#Poudreheritage Com
94.3 The X

You’d Never Guess What Loveland’s Most Unique Boutique Hotel Once Was

It's tucked away behind Perkins and Pizza Hut, and it's a piece of Loveland's history. Today, it's a five-bedroom boutique hotel with themed rooms and a museum. I'm not sure how I came across The Oasis on Eisenhower, but I'm definitely glad that I did. There are plenty of places to stay in Loveland, but none of them compare to this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel.
LOVELAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Injured 20-Pound Bald Eagle Rescued From Tree in Colorado

An injured bald eagle is recovering, after being rescued from a tree in Berthoud over the weekend. On June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife observed a juvenile bald eagle whose right-side wing had been impaled by a branch while in its nest up in a tree. Wildlife officials had been closely monitoring this specific nest prior to the incident, which is how they noticed the bird in despair so quickly after it happened.
BERTHOUD, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy