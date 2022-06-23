ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

3 city council seats up for grabs

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

None of the three Odessa City Council members up for re-election in November are running again.

District 3’s Detra White, District 4’s Tom Sprawls and District 5’s Mari Willis have all announced they intend to step down at the end of their first term in November.

Each of the three said they want to spend more time with family and friends.

Over the last three and a half years she got to know a lot of people she had heard of, but hadn’t met and that was probably one of the most enjoyable parts of her job, White said.

“The vast majority of the people were sincere in their love of Odessa and I loved that,” White said.

She also said she was proud to be a part of the city that showed its mettle during three major crises, the mass shooting in 2019, the heavy freeze in February 2022 and last week’s waterline break.

Willis, too, said she’s made a lot of great friends over the last few years.

“I’m so thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to just serve on city council,” Willis said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve made great friends. Hopefully I’ve helped the city in so many ways. You know, we’ve had some great projects we’ve got, the animal control shelter, the master plans, we’ve got the water treatment plant that’s going to be coming up in two years and we’ve got Floyd Gwin Park. We’re working on our infrastructure. We’ve had some great challenges financially and we’re hitting those as we can, and doing, I think, a very good job. We’ve had some very good positives in this past four years. It’s been great.”

Packets for those interested in running for an open spot on the council can pick them up at City Hall. The first day to file is July 25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Mayor Javier Joven proposes a plan to fix future water leaks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mayor Javier Joven says that although nothing is official, the proposal is to issue a bond for water and sewer underground infrastructure. The proposal would give the city the chance to find a solution to fix any future water leaks before they happen.. Mayor Joven says...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City of Big Spring issues PSA on fireworks

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Big Spring wants to remind residents that all fireworks in the City of Big Spring are illegal. The best way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional, public show like Pops in the Park. Fireworks are considered explosive devices and are extremely dangerous. Every year, adults and children are injured or burned as a result of accidents with fireworks.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Traffic alerts across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT issued the following traffic alerts for this week. MIDLAND COUNTY TxDOT says that the work being done on West Florida (SH 140) will shift the week of June 27th. The new location will be between Lamesa Road and Big Spring (SH 349C). Also in Midland County, crews will soon […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Mayor to dedicate day to remember the unborn

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. It will now be up to each state to decide whether to limit or ban the procedure.  On the heels of the historic and controversial decision, law makers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out. And […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland senior resident finds black mold in apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An elderly midland resident is worried about her health after she discovered black mold in her apartment. Midland resident Carol Walker says she has black mold growing in her coat closet and her apartment complex has stopped responding to calls for repair. Walker noticed a bad...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa mayor issues statement on overturning Roe v. Wade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In a decision issued Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.”
ABC Big 2 News

MISD approves benefits package for 2022-2023 school year

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved the salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year including an increase in pay for first-year teachers. According to a recent news release, last year’s starting pay for teachers was $57,500 and for this upcoming school year, first-year teachers will have a salary of $58,500. […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#Odessa City Council#Detra
NewsWest 9

West Texas cities warn residents about the use of fireworks

TEXAS, USA — West Texas cities are reminding the public about not being allowed to use fireworks. Cities like Big Spring, Midland and Odessa have posted information on their social media pages in regards to the use of fireworks within city limits. They say fireworks are considered explosive devices...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Online sale of golf clubs leads to arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a vehicle and stole some golf clubs and later sold the stolen clubs online. Kevin Garrett, 29, has been charged with theft. According to an arrest affidavit, on April 29, a man called Midland Police Department to report a vehicle […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Haunted Places In Midland/Odessa

I know it's not Halloween but everyone likes a good ghost story every now and then. Here is a list of said to be haunted places in Midland and Odessa. Everyone loves a good haunted house. 1. Copper Rose Building- Odessa. 2. Santa Fe Apartment-Midland. According to Haunted Places:. Apartment...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate deadly motorcycle incident

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department says that a motorcyclist was found dead at the time that officers arrived on the scene of the incident. According to officers, the incident happened around 11:18 pm on Saturday, June 25th near the 1500 block of E. 4th street. Police say that when they arrived […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspicious package found at MAF

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Midland International Airport. One viewer noted a large police presence at the scene and employees said they were evacuated a little more than an hour ago. No other information has been released.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at a local apartment complex. According to police, the shooting took place around 11 am on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. Officers say that 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
321
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy