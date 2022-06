Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO