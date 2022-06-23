ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge SAC seeking nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizens of 2022

 3 days ago

The Cambridge Senior Activity Center is seeking nominations for the male and female Isanti County 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards.

Nominees must be residents of Isanti County and must be age 70 by June 1. This award recognizes one male and one female outstanding senior citizen who has contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching age 65. The nominee must currently do a volunteer activity that is unpaid and demonstrates commitment to their local community.

A previous winner not chosen as the state winner is eligible; however, a 2022 nomination form must still be completed.

If you know of an individual who meets the above qualifications, please consider nominating them for this prestigious award. You may nominate one individual per nomination form.

Official nomination forms are now available; contact Jody at 763-689-6555 for a form. Or pick up a form at the Senior Activity Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, in Cambridge.

Forms must be completed and returned to the Senior Activity Center by June 30.

The Isanti County Outstanding Senior Citizens will be honored at the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Parade and at the Isanti County Fair’s Seniors Day. In previous years, they were also honored at the Minnesota State Fair’s Outstanding Senior Citizen Award ceremony.

However, the state level Outstanding Senior Citizens Award and recognition program held during the State Fair will be discontinued in 2022, due to a decline in statewide participation.

We know there are many outstanding senior citizens in Isanti County who make numerous contributions to their community. Please take some time to nominate them so that they can be publicly recognized for their achievements!

Comments / 0

