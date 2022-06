WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — What does the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision overturning of the Roe V. Wade case on Friday mean for the Western Treasure Valley? The court’s decision sends abortion rights back to states. In 26 states there are trigger laws that will take effect in the next month. This includes a trigger law in Idaho adopted in 2020 which will make abortion a felony in most cases, except rape, incest or risk of life for the mother.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO