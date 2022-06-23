ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargersville, IN

Bargersville PD adding more Teslas to its fleet as gas savings add up

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuuZ0_0gKEAWGx00

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — With the average price of gas in the Hoosier state staying over $5 per gallon, the Bargersville Police Department is growing its fleet of electric vehicles.

“I think it has been a great investment for us so far,” officer Jeremy Roll said.

The department currently has seven Teslas and will be getting two more next month. Roll said the department got its first Tesla back in 2019 because of estimations that gas prices would rise.

“At that time we estimated gas prices would be about $2.70 by the time we got it,” Roll said.

With gas prices now nearly double that prediction, Roll said that investment has more than paid itself off.

Tesla increases prices amid rising supply costs

The Teslas cost the department about $60 per month. Compare that to the gas cars that cost more than $550 per month.

“Being that we have these now, the decision to put us in those vehicles turns out to be a really good one,” Roll said.

At the new department’s new headquarters, there are four charging stations. There will be a public charging station added as well that will be free to use.

“For us and the range that they have they haven’t caused any problems,” Roll said.

While he says the cars have been great for his department, Roll said they may not be for everyone. Departments with large coverage areas may have issues with the range of the battery.

While they’re still keeping some gas cars around, Roll said the savings are hard to beat.

“It’s come out to save us and the taxpayers a lot more money than what we had originally anticipated,” Roll said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Gatehouse fire causes Cataract Falls SRA to close Sunday

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A structure fire at Cataract Falls State Recreation Area caused the area to close Sunday. The fire started in a gatehouse near one of the recreation area’s entrances. According to an Indiana State Parks Facebook post, the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Cataract Volunteer Fire Department said in […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
floridaindependent.com

Is the Truck Driver Always at Fault for an Accident in Indiana?

Truck drivers travel the country daily, delivering goods to our industries and homes. Truckers provide us with convenient access to almost everything we need. They do this with a cheerful mindset and a willingness to go above and beyond for our convenience. Still, they are often forced into dangerous situations on the road by reckless drivers who don’t seem to care about anyone but themselves. Is the truck driver always at fault for an accident in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Bargersville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bargersville, IN
Crime & Safety
Current Publishing

Vehicles illegally drive on Midland Trace Trail

As the City of Westfield expands its trails system, more residents are walking, running or cycling on the pedestrian trailways. But the city is also seeing in motorists illegally driving on trails, especially on the Midland Trace Trail. “For the most part, accidental driving on the trail, it does happen,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

First mixed-use project proceeds in Whiteland

Westfield-based Patch Development Inc. will soon begin work on a 159-acre mixed-use development in Whiteland, the first such project in the Johnson County town. The Daily Journal reports Gateway @ Whiteland will include residential, retail and restaurant space, as well as a large light industrial building. The Whiteland Plan Commission...
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from pond after kayaking accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hoosier
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX59

Sleeping boy hurt after shots fired at east side home

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a juvenile male was hurt after shots were fired at an east side home early Monday morning. IMPD was called to a home on Manor Court, near E. 32nd and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. Police say a family was sleeping inside a home, when someone from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Teen seriously injured in Parke Co. ATV crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in Parke County. According to the Parke County Sheriff, the incident happened Thursday on County Road 200n. The cause of the crash was reportedly a deer that forced the rider of the ATV to swerve to avoid a collision. The […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter arrested for domestic battery charge at IFD station

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter was arrested Tuesday at an IFD station for charges that include domestic battery. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested for an off-duty incident relating to domestic battery. Waldroup is facing charges that include the following: Criminal Confinement Using Vehicle, Kidnapping Using Vehicle, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, and Battery. Waldroup […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy