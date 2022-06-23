ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Nomar Mazara: Remains on bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mazara isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies. Mazara...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

MLB Power Rankings: The door is open for disappointing White Sox in AL Central; Red Sox surge into top five

The American League Central race -- if we can call it that -- is really shaping up to be ... I don't know. Something? A crawl to the finish?. Sorry, I shouldn't be so rude, especially after the Guardians stormed their way to the top last week. Terry Francona's ballclub through this past Wednesday went on a run where they won 17 of 21 games. It had vaulted Cleveland from 7 1/2 games out in late May to first place in late June. The Guardians lost the series finale in Minnesota on Thursday, but still went home tied for first.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Sent back to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Reyes' demotion likely sets the stage for the Brewers to activate right-hander Brandon Woodruff (hand) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old utility man was up with Milwaukee for just one day and didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Robbed of two-start week

The Astros elected to push Garcia back in their pitching schedule, with the right-hander now in line to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees in Houston rather than Tuesday against the Mets in New York, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Though Garcia will be trading a...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving team midseason for same role at LSU, reportedly for huge raise

The Minnesota Twins are losing pitching coach Wes Johnson to the Louisiana State University Tigers, where he'll serve in the same role. The Twins announced Johnson's departure on Monday morning while adding that he'll remain with the organization until the conclusion of their five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. (That series will run until Thursday.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Recalled by Astros

Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Nomar Mazara
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Set to miss Toronto series

The Red Sox are expected to place Duran on the restricted list prior to Monday's series opener in Toronto, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. As Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican first reported last week, Duran acknowledged that he is unvaccinated for COVID-19, therefore making him ineligible to cross the Canadian border for the Red Sox's three-game series with the Blue Jays. Boston is expected to formally call up another player to replace Duran on the 26-man active roster, but Rob Refsnyder and Jackie Bradley will be the main candidates to pick up starts in center field over the next three days while Duran is unavailable. Duran will be ready to go for Friday's series opener in Chicago against the Cubs, but his time as an everyday player could end as soon as Enrique Hernandez (hip) is deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Listed as Tuesday's starter

The Mets list Carrasco (back) as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros in New York, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Carrasco's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the two-game set against Houston suggests he was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. The right-hander exited his most recent start Wednesday -- also against the Astros, but in Houston -- due to lower-back tightness, but an MRI didn't reveal anything too concerning. Carrasco shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload when he returns to the mound Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Returns to action after knee issue

Adell went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He had missed the team's previous three games due to a knee injury, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. Adell returned to action with his first multi-hit performance in...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Perfect day at the plate

Senzel went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 10-3 win over the Giants on Sunday. The No. 8 hitter enabled the Reds' offensive barrage from the bottom of the order by not making an out the entire game. The 26-year-old center fielder has now hit safely in four straight games and is hitting .236 on the season with one home run and 12 RBI.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: How to replace Bryce Harper, Salvador Perez and what to make of Isaac Paredes

Two of the best at their position are all thumbs right now. That's what they'll be attending to, anyway, for the next couple months. Reigning home run champ Salvador Perez underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, the one that already put him on the IL once this season. He'll miss the next eight weeks. Meanwhile, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb when he was hit by a pitch Saturday. He could miss as many as eight weeks himself.
MLB

