ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PICKETT SIGNS; HE WON’T PLAY

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round draft choice, signed his contract. He was the last first-round pick to do so. Not sure why it took so long. Pickett got a four-year deal worth $14 million with a...

1059thex.iheart.com

Comments / 31

Keith Haun
3d ago

trubisky should be the starter. why do we keep wanting to throw rookies out there day 1? it didn't use to be like that. have patience. let the kid get some time in the NFL on the sideline.

Reply(9)
8
Anakin Skywalker
3d ago

trubisky has been passed around like cheap call girl for a reason. he blows. if the Steelers want to win they better hope their rb doesn't get hurt or their defense holds up. I don't see trubisky saving the day.

Reply(2)
7
Marty Gras
4d ago

Write it down here, Trubisky will hurt by game 5, Pickett will start the rest of the season

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Speculation

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Cleveland Browns might be bracing for an indefinite, year-plus suspension for Deshaun Watson. If that is the case, and Baker Mayfield is truly done in Cleveland, the Browns might have to look elsewhere for the quarterback position moving forward. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Have Joined The NFL Elite In Spending On Stars

The defense has been the calling card of the Pittsburgh Steelers for decades. While there have been several legends who have played for the team on offense, it was their ability to shut down opponents that helped them become the team to beat in the 1970s. Credit that image to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pickett Signs
numberfire.com

Terrace Marshall taking "a massive leap" in second offseason with Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey noticed that second-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall had taken "a massive leap" in improvement since his rookie season. Marshall, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled mightily in his first season in the league. Stuck behind D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson to begin the season, Marshall battled players like Brandon Zysltra and Shi Smith for opportunities down the stretch as he struggled with injuries. McCaffrey recalled that Marshall spent most of his first offseason on the sidelines with the team's trainers, and ESPN's David Newton noted Marshall has now appeared to have regained the explosiveness that earned him Day 2 draft capital just a year ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier spoke about adjusting from the college level to the NFL. “Having so much time with football,” Allgeier said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “It is literally my job now. I think that’s the big (adjustment) that a lot of people don’t understand. Like, it’s literally your job now. I put so much time and effort into this, and that’s what’s going to (show) on the field.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy