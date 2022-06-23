New tool for understanding insurance, contraception in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a new tool in town for Michigan women to better understand insurance coverage for contraception as well as other reproductive health services.

At some point in her life, nearly every woman will use contraception to either treat a health condition or for family planning purposes. These treatments have never been more important for women’s health and it’s our goal to make them affordable and accessible,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer . “In light of the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, we are doing all we can to make sure that contraception and other reproductive health services remain accessible to the Michiganders who count on them I will work with anyone to keep women safe and help them plan their families on their own terms.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has taken actions recently to support reproductive health. They include:

Getting approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to extend the postpartum coverage period for Medicaid in Michigan from 60 days following pregnancy to a full year, starting in April 2022.

Updating Medicaid policy to provider coverage of up to a 12-month supply of prescribed contraceptives for enrollees at either family planning clinics or pharmacies.

Proposing policy that would create Medicaid coverage for doula services.

Expanding access to evidence-based home visiting programs to better address health, housing, food security and safety during pregnancy and postpartum.

Under the Affordable Care Act, nearly all health plans are required to cover contraception and related health care services for women with no out-of-pocket cost. DIFS stands ready to assist Michiganders with questions or complaints about coverage for reproductive health services. For more information, visit the new DIFS contraception website or call DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.” Department of Insurance and Finance Services Anita Fox

“MDHHS works tirelessly to provide medical coverage and services to the people of Michigan to help them live their healthiest lives,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel . “Access to affordable or no -cost contraception is vitally important when it comes to providing reproductive health care services to enable women to plan for pregnancy at a time that works best for themselves and their family.”

Though contraception is provided with no cost on most health plans, there are certain circumstances where you may have to pay for these treatments, including:

If you prefer a type or brand of contraceptive that is not currently covered by your insurer;

If you use a health care professional that is not in your plan’s network ;

If your health insurance is provided by an exempted institution or company;

If your health plan is considered a “grandfathered” plan, generally those sold before the ACA was enacted on March 23, 2010. Grandfathered plans are not required to provide coverage for contraception.

