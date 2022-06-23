ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New tool for understanding insurance, contraception in MI

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9dmG_0gKE9fGM00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a new tool in town for Michigan women to better understand insurance coverage for contraception as well as other reproductive health services.

At some point in her life, nearly every woman will use contraception to either treat a health condition or for family planning purposes. These treatments have never been more important for women’s health and it’s our goal to make them affordable and accessible,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer . “In light of the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, we are doing all we can to make sure that contraception and other reproductive health services remain accessible to the Michiganders who count on them I will work with anyone to keep women safe and help them plan their families on their own terms.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has taken actions recently to support reproductive health. They include:

  • Getting approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to extend the postpartum coverage period for Medicaid in Michigan from 60 days following pregnancy to a full year, starting in April 2022.
  • Updating Medicaid policy to provider coverage of up to a 12-month supply of prescribed contraceptives for enrollees at either family planning clinics or pharmacies.
  • Proposing policy that would create Medicaid coverage for doula services.
  • Expanding access to evidence-based home visiting programs to better address health, housing, food security and safety during pregnancy and postpartum.

Under the Affordable Care Act, nearly all health plans are required to cover contraception and related health care services for women with no out-of-pocket cost. DIFS stands ready to assist Michiganders with questions or complaints about coverage for reproductive health services. For more information, visit the new DIFS contraception website or call DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Department of Insurance and Finance Services Anita Fox

“MDHHS works tirelessly to provide medical coverage and services to the people of Michigan to help them live their healthiest lives,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel . “Access to affordable or no -cost contraception is vitally important when it comes to providing reproductive health care services to enable women to plan for pregnancy at a time that works best for themselves and their family.”

Though contraception is provided with no cost on most health plans, there are certain circumstances where you may have to pay for these treatments, including:

  • If you prefer a type or brand of contraceptive that is not currently covered by your insurer;
  • If you use a health care professional that is not in your plan’s network ;
  • If your health insurance is provided by an exempted institution or company;
  • If your health plan is considered a “grandfathered” plan, generally those sold before the ACA was enacted on March 23, 2010. Grandfathered plans are not required to provide coverage for contraception.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Experts break down Michigan abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts agree todays US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade did not come as a surprise, but it’s leaving more unanswered questions that both the state and the Michigan Supreme Court will need to sort out. “I think that it is going to take a while for people to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan activists see a new chapter in gun control

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The signing of the most significant gun legislation in decades on Saturday was being carefully watched by gun control and gun rights groups in Michigan. Activists on both sides said they see a turning point in the national debate. “We’ve been trying to get stuff done. It’s been 26 years almost […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Roe v. Wade ruling sparks protests in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The decision by the Supreme Court kicked off a wave of protests and rallies in mid-Michigan on Friday. Hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators gathered at the state capitol, while dozens of pro-life activists celebrated outside of the Michigan Hall of Justice. Emotions were high and raw among the hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators attending […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Roe v. Wade is overturned

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the week was coming to a close, the United State Supreme Court dropped a political bomb. The long-standing Roe v. Wade precedent was being overturned. In this week’s episode of the Capital Rundown, we have experts breaking down the issue, and lawmakers from all...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Sen. Peters, AG Nessel discuss Roe v. Wade ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials across the country are reacting to the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, including here in Michigan. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Tim Walberg, local officials and more have already released statements on the news. You can find those in the link below. A couple of officials held […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Where MI stands after Roe v. Wade has been overturned

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In Michigan, a 1931 law banning abortion is still […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Planned Parenthood of MI reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) held a press conference in light of the United States Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. PPMI President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallett spoke at the event. Thornton Greear said that abortions are still legal in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Insurance Plans#Mi#U S Supreme Court#Updating Medicaid
WLNS

Could Michigan have the earliest primary?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State leaders threw Michigan’s bid into the ring to become the new leader in primary elections this week during a meeting with the members of the Democratic National Convention in Washington D.C. During every presidential primary season, all eyes are on Iowa, which has the earliest caucus. But a delegation of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLNS

Absentee ballots for August 2 primary available

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Absentee ballots for the August 2, 2022 statewide primary are now available. Ballots can be requested at your local clerk’s office and will be mailed to those who already applied to vote absaentee. “Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down this week in politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – It’s been a whirlwind week in the world of politics. While the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is certainly at the forefront of political conversation, it isn’t the only thing that’s affecting Michiganders. This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was silent when asked if she thinks President Joe Biden, a close […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy