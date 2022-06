The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Gettysburg Square will close in its current location as of August 31. Future plans are still up in the air. “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop located at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, 2022,” said Wellspan Communications Director Jason McSherry. “Hospital and auxiliary leaders are currently discussing future options for the thrift store and we will share more details as they are finalized,”

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO