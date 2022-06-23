ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

72nd annual St. Joseph Festival planned

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPAKONETA — The St. Joseph Fourth of July Festival will run 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, July 3 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4 at the...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Ottawa Metro Park celebrates 50th anniversary

LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
OTTAWA, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
Mikey Chlanda

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Lima News

Committee to discuss Lima’s strategic 18-year plan

LIMA — Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith called a meeting of The City Planning Commission for 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 in the second-floor conference room at the Lima Municipal Building, 50 Town Square, Lima. The purpose of the meeting is for the regional planning staff to present the City...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Apollo to hold June board meeting

SHAWNEE — Apollo Career Center will hold its regular June board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27 at Apollo’s board room, 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima. Key issues will be a public hearing about the rehiring of Michael DuBois, retiring math teacher, administrative salaries, hiring of new teachers and a resolution to proceed to levy a renewal tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Heartbeat of Lima and Putnam County appreciates community’s support

In response to the Supreme Court decision on June 24 overturning Roe v. Wade, we at Heartbeat of Lima and Putnam County are committed to maintaining our support of those needing aid as they face challenges related to pregnancy and child-rearing. Pregnancy Help Organizations provide support in a variety of ways, including maternity homes, adoption agencies, medical clinics and pregnancy resource centers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Defiance, Ohio holds first ever Pride event

Defiance held its' very first Pride event on Saturday, a walk to bring awareness celebrate the area’s LGBTQ+ community. Dozens of people came out to participate.
Bellefontaine Examiner

Retired Teachers award grants, student scholarship

Logan County Retired Teachers met June 16 at the Masonic Center in Bellefontaine for a dinner meeting, where they recognized this year’s scholarship winner and awarded Lucy Brown Classroom Grants for local teachers. Tamala Cole, STRS Director of Member Education, also answered questions about the pension system, which has...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

AMA Grand Motorcycle Racing Returns to Lima

An annual motorcycle racing tradition will be making a return to Lima this weekend. The AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Racers will gather inside the half-mile track at the grandstands with seating available for spectators. Adult general admission is thirty dollars with free admission for those 12 and younger as long as they are with a paid adult in the general admission. Reserved and premium reserved grandstand seating is available for an additional charge. Also, one, two, and three-day camping is available for fifty, ninety, and one-hundred twenty dollars, respectively. With such a large event, the economic impact on the Lima area is expected to be significant.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Brookville a bright, open country cottage house plan

EUGENE, ORE. – Shake and lap siding combine with cultured stone veneer to make the Brookville a textural treat for the eyes. This country cottage is designed for a lot that slopes down at the rear. Family and friends will enjoy spending time together in the window-bright, wide-open gathering...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

Things seem downright rosy in the garden this week, as we recognize some people doing things the right way. Rose: To Lima police officers Blake Van Vorce, George Caldwell and Riley Brubaker, who were commended this week for disarming a man with a gun in a domestic dispute. It’s reassuring to see police officers successfully deescalate situations.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Niese honored for pandemic work

LIMA — Nurse practitioner James “J.R.” Niese will be recognized Friday for his work assisting the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center during the pandemic. Niese, a family practice nurse practitioner for Mercy Health-Columbus Grover Family Medicine, has seen patients at the detention center on a weekly basis since March 2020.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Halker earns Mercy Club award

LIMA — The Mercy Health Foundation-Greater Lima presented Sam Halker with a Mercy Club award for his contributions to local health care. Halker, president of Smith-Boughan mechanical, has contributed to the Mercy Club since 1986, funding projects like the Graduate Medical Education Center.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Triplett Foundation awards scholarship, grants

BLUFFTON — The R.L. and Etta L. Triplett Foundation has awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Bluffton High School graduate Olivia McCamery, who plans to study special education at Bluffton University this fall. McCamery is the first student to earn a scholarship from the foundation, which recently awarded $1,375 grants...
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

University of Findlay unveils new indoor golf center

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new indoor golf facility aims to continue a legacy of success for the University of Findlay golf program. The University of Findlay unveiled its new Beall Oilers Golf Center Friday on Main Street. The 4,000-square-foot privately funded facility will be used by the men's & women's golf teams as a practice facility year-round.
FINDLAY, OH
peakofohio.com

Chip sealing continues this week

The Logan County Engineer's Office will be out chip sealing this week. On Monday and Tuesday (6/27 & 6/28) crews will be on County Road 5 from the Rushsylvania corporation limit to the Hardin County line. On Wednesday, they'll move to County Road 142 from the West Mansfield corporation limit...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Anita and David Augsburger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. David Augsburger are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a public reception from 2-4 p.m. July 2 at the Orange Township building, 4699 CR 28, in Bluffton. The couple requests no gifts, please. Augsburger and the former Anita Huber were married July 1, 1962,...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

When Avery Beckett is proposed to by Jude Masters, a widowed father and the man she loves, it should be a time of great joy. Instead, Avery is on edge. She’s wary of the idea of family, doubtful of happy endings, and too afraid to take the leap. It’s the kind of fear that comes from having secrets. Before Avery commits to a new life, she must reconcile with the one she left behind.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Pickle Fest coming to the Dayton area this weekend

Pickle lovers get ready! A festival with all things pickles is coming to the Dayton area for the first time this Saturday. Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. The festival will feature over 30 vendors...
DAYTON, OH

