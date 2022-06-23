19-year-old detention center inmate earns high school diploma

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO