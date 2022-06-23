Conductive polymer holds promise for the next generation of organic electronics

In magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), this MRI is used for the diagnosis of the brain. The dynamic of these particles occurs under the action of the peristaltic waves generated on the flexible walls of the brain. Studying such fluid flow of a Fractional Second-Grade under this action is therefore useful in treating tissues of cancer. This paper deals with a theoretical investigation of the interaction of heat and mass transfer in the peristaltic flow of a magnetic field fractional second-grade fluid through a tube, under the assumption of low Reynolds number and long-wavelength. The analytical solution to a problem is obtained by using Caputo's definition. The effect of different physical parameters, the material constant, magnetic field, and fractional parameter on the temperature, concentration, axial velocity, pressure gradient, pressure rise, friction forces, and coefficient of heat and mass transfer are discussed with particular emphasis. The computed results are presented in graphical form. It is because the nature of heat and mass transfer coefficient is oscillatory which is following the physical expectation due to the oscillatory nature of the tube wall. It is perceived that with an increase in Hartmann number, the velocity decreases. A suitable comparison has been made with the prior results in the literature as a limiting case of the considered problem.

