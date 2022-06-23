ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York lawmakers react to SCOTUS gun ruling

By Kelly O'Brien
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed in cities and beyond. The 6-3 ruling came in a New...

www.wcax.com

