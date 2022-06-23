ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith rape verdict: Guilty on all counts

By Editorials
 3 days ago
Matthew Smith, shown with his attorney Zach Maisch, was found guilty on 26 charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition in a trial by judge in Allen County Common Pleas Court. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man accused of raping and sexually abusing three young girls was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday, concluding a two-day bench trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed found Matthew Smith, 35, guilty on 26 charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition Thursday before sentencing Smith to life without parole.

Smith was initially indicted by an Allen County grand jury in November on 83 charges related to the abuse, but prosecutors dismissed 57 of the charges as the trial started Tuesday.

Victims testified in person and pre-recorded interviews earlier this week that Smith repeatedly abused them through anal rape, vaginal rape, molestation and forced oral sex.

Smith himself admitted to some of the sex acts in a recorded jailhouse interview played in court Wednesday, although he told the court at sentencing that he “didn’t do any of this.”

The girls were all under age 13 at the time and have reportedly suffered extreme psychological distress, impairing their desire to play outside, sleep over with friends or meet new friends, according to a victim statement read aloud in court Thursday.

The statement, prepared by a parent of the victims, asked the court to impose the harshest possible sentence.

“He caused them to lose their ability to trust,” the parent wrote.

Because Smith waived his right to a jury trial, the verdict was decided by Reed, who proceeded to sentence Smith during the same hearing Thursday morning.

Smith, who has no prior felony record, was sentenced to life without parole for five of the 17 rape charges; 60 months for each of the four gross sexual imposition charges; 25 years to life for seven rape charges and 11 to 16.5 years for the remaining rape charges.

Smith must also register his address and employer every 90 days as a tier three sex offender, requiring him to notify law enforcement each time his address changes, and will be subject to post-release control should he be released.

Smith has 30 days to appeal.

The Lima News

ARPA for Allen County in motion

LIMA — Budgetting begins for ARPA funds in Allen County. ARPA is also known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Approved by Congress to provide funding and resources to eligible local governments. Allen County Commissioners, Cory Noonan, Beth Seibert and Brian Winegardner make plans to spend allocated...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

COVID-19 vaccinations of youngest children underway

LIMA — Allen County Public Health is now administering COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and pre-school age children, the final age group to become eligible for the vaccines. Vaccinations started last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration gave their approval for...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

988 Crisis Hotline Launches in July

COLUMBUS — The Federal 988 suicide and crisis hotline will launch on July 16th, 2022. According to the Statehouse Report, “Ohioans who are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis will be able to call or text the 988 number in order to reach a trained counselor who can offer help”.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Stahl, Simmons win LATA titles

LIMA – Shawnee’s Mason Stahl made history on Sunday. In 2018, Stahl notched the Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) junior singles title. On Sunday, the incoming senior at Shawnee won the LATA men’s open title at the University of Northwestern Ohio tennis courts. Stahl defeated University of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

OMAP partners with city of Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Market Access Program announces a partnership with Wapakoneta. OMAP, administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, is designed to reduce interest expenses for local governments. The goal of this program is to enhance credit in a way that leverages the state’s excess liquidity and high short-term...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Sandusky holds big lead over Locos

LIMA – Sandusky’s Josh Kross has a growing fondness for Simmons Field. Switch-hitter Kross (Toledo) rolled out his home run swing from both side of the plate as Sandusky knocked off the Lima Locos 13-4 Sunday at Simmons Field. Kross went 3 for 4 with two home runs,...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Tennis: Finals set for LATA singles tourney

LIMA — Three years ago, Mason Stahl won the Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) juniors singles tournament. Now, as an incoming senior at Shawnee, Stahl is attempting to notch the men’s title of the LATA singles tournament. On Saturday, the first day of the LATA singles tournament at...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Locos see another lead vanish

LIMA – The Lima Locos let another quality start slip through their fingers. This time Jonathan Machamer left with a 3-2 lead after seven innings. But the bullpen couldn’t hold on and Sandusky posted a 4-3 victory over the Locos on Friday night at Simmons Field. “We’re giving...
LIMA, OH
