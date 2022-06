Things are going well for the New York Mets, as is obvious from their postgame antics on Sunday. The Mets moved to 47-26 with their 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday, and things got a bit silly in the postgame handshakes. Several Mets players, seemingly unimpressed with manager Buck Showalter’s insistence on wearing his pullover in Miami in June, tried to get it off him.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO