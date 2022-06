For the most part, having a family pup is a gift and a blessing. But there can occasionally be some fallbacks that families run into while balancing living with both a dog and a young child. It's any pet owner's worst nightmare: you turn your head for one second and your beloved family dog bites your child, especially one that may be on the younger side. Whether it's just a small nip or a full-on chomp, moms and dads who find themselves in this terrible position might wonder what the right next step is for their family. And some parents may be inclined to give their dog away, no questions asked.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO