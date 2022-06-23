1 killed in Bridgeton crash

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree on New Florissant Road Monday morning. The Florissant Police Department said in a Facebook post that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Gravois Park home. Theoreon Sanders, 22, was found shot in the face in the 3600 block of Oregon around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide...
TROY, Mo. — A man was arrested Sunday night after barricading himself inside a home after threatening a woman that had a restraining order against him, the Troy Police Department said. According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to a home on Magnolia Court after...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in 2019. The shooting happened on June 20 near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4 a.m. At the time, Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said two officers were assigned to monitor the area of Bennington and Gallery due to a recent string of car break-ins in the area.
(East End) A 7-year-old boy and his grandfather are being treated in St. Louis hospitals after receiving head, facial and other injuries Sunday night in an ATV accident in Iron County. The highway patrol says 51-year-old Steve Hedrick of East End was traveling east on a private drive off ‘Z’...
A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on his own block Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Dennis Taylor, 49, was found in the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 5 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his residence is […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old male has died after being shot in the head shortly after midnight Sunday. According to a Sunday morning Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the teenager was shot and killed at a home in Byrnes Mill in a suspected accidental shooting.
EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was indicted on home invasion, burglary and robbery charges Thursday.
Darron L. Stafford II, 43, of Granite City, was indicted June 23 for home invasion, a Class X felony; residential burglary and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died after being shot Sunday in St. Louis City, police said. First responders found the man unconscious and not breathing around 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Taylor. Police initially said the man had been stabbed, but later clarified he was shot to death.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead. Sunday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Pierce, of Arnold, and 24-year-old Markco Willingham, of St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS — The victim of a shooting at a gas station in the Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday evening has been identified. Brandon Murphy, 28, of the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black sedan at the Crown Mart gas station at 930 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis Police said.
