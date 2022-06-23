1 killed in Bridgeton crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead. Sunday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Pierce, of Arnold, and 24-year-old Markco Willingham, of St. Louis.

