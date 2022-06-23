ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 killed in Bridgeton crash

By Stephanie Usery
Cover picture for the articleBRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a...

5 On Your Side

3 dead in crash, vehicle fire in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree on New Florissant Road Monday morning. The Florissant Police Department said in a Facebook post that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.
FOX2now.com

Three killed in New Florissant Road crash

ST. LOUIS – The Florissant Police Department reported that three people were killed in a crash Monday at around 2:20 am. Police said four total people were in the vehicle and the lone survivor is now in the hospital. When they arrived on the scene of the 100 block...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Body pulled from Mississippi River, Metro East police say

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Gravois Park home. Theoreon Sanders, 22, was found shot in the face in the 3600 block of Oregon around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis man dead after a crash in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man admits to shooting Maryland Heights officer in 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in 2019. The shooting happened on June 20 near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4 a.m. At the time, Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said two officers were assigned to monitor the area of Bennington and Gallery due to a recent string of car break-ins in the area.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis man dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Boone County

A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Weekend shooting leaves one dead in northern Jefferson County

(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in St. Louis on his own street

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on his own block Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Dennis Taylor, 49, was found in the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 5 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his residence is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Granite City man indicted for home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was indicted on home invasion, burglary and robbery charges Thursday. Darron L. Stafford II, 43, of Granite City, was indicted June 23 for home invasion, a Class X felony; residential burglary and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Man, 49, dies after being shot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died after being shot Sunday in St. Louis City, police said. First responders found the man unconscious and not breathing around 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Taylor. Police initially said the man had been stabbed, but later clarified he was shot to death.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Victims in Pine Lawn double homicide identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead. Sunday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Pierce, of Arnold, and 24-year-old Markco Willingham, of St. Louis.
tncontentexchange.com

Gas station gunshot victim identified

ST. LOUIS — The victim of a shooting at a gas station in the Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday evening has been identified. Brandon Murphy, 28, of the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black sedan at the Crown Mart gas station at 930 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis Police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

