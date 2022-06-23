ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Lightyear movie garners controversy with same-sex kiss scene

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Cartoon character Buzz Light Year is caught in the middle of some controversy in a new Disney Pixar Film entitled “Lightyear” and playing in theaters across Southwest Florida.

The controversy though doesn’t have to do with Buzz himself, but rather his co-stars.

The animation shows a brief kiss between 2 women causing a problem in Collier County.

A day camp run by the Collier County Parks and Recreation was slated to see the movie but it was abruptly canceled because of the kiss between two female cartoon characters.

Martha Perez manages the Luxe 8 Flix Theater in Fort Myers and said Lightyear is one of their most popular movies right now.

She said she has received no complaints about the 1hour and 45 minute film which contains a 2 second kiss between the two characters.

“Right now we have a lot of summer camps and a lot of kids from schools that are coming in,” Perez said.

However, according to parents like Thomas Felke, summer camps in Collier County that promised kids to see the film were told they can’t.

“Apparently it’s been cancelled for all of collier county summer camps particularly due to a same sex kiss scene,” Felke said.

His sons are ages five and 11 and he explained they were looking forward to seeing the movie.

“We could take him to see it on his own but that is beyond the point here,” Felke said.

Jordan Lynn is a student and said it’s his personal opinion that children should not see the film.

Ellie Carvello is 18 years old and called the whole thing ridiculous and can’t believe in 2022 people are still hating on same sex love.

Mental Health Counselor Dr. Laura Streyffeler explained that people think the opposite of love is hate and she said it really isn’t but rather fear of something they don’t understand or know about.

“We’re polarizing and politicizing love as much as we are hate,” Dr. Streyffeler stressed.

The Collier County Parks and Recreation Department did not respond when asked to explain why they cancelled a field trip to see the movie.

