3 LGBTQ+ People Share Their Journeys With Body Hair

By Jessica Harrington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody hair: it's a hot-button topic, but why? What you choose to do with your body hair — whether that's grow it out, laser it off, shave it, wax it, or dye it — is a personal matter....

Refinery29

Uniliner Is More Than Just A Makeup Trend. It’s A Form Of Self-Expression

For so long, the beauty industry has only catered to one very specific segment of the population (straight, cisgender, white, and female). But now, in addition to an uptick in gender-inclusive makeup brands and creatives who defy archetypal beauty standards through their work, there's a new generation of consumers who not only value inclusion and fluidity, but also challenge traditional standards. According to non-binary professional makeup artist William Scott, people are also simply becoming "bored" of the narrow perspectives that have long defined beauty.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

20 LGBTQ+ Rom-Coms to Watch Beyond Pride Month

The rom-com genre is often overly saturated with a ton of films that involve a predictable romance between a heterosexual couple that either fall in love at first sight or move from enemies to lovers. While these tropes are definitely tried and true, there's just something a little more exciting about them when they get put through a queer lens. Although results may vary, it's still heartening to watch a queer romance unfold on the silver screen, especially when most LGBTQ+ movies tend to be riddled with tragedy.
SOCIETY
Refinery29

Why So Many Black Women (Including Me) Are Giving Weaves A Second Chance

Growing up in the 2010s, long before lace front wigs ruled the Black hair world, a sew-in weave — hair extensions perfectly melded to your hair — was the height of maturity and forward-thinking style. Popularised by R&B stars of the noughties like Jamelia, Ciara and Rihanna and installed by Black hairdressers globally, the weave was the failsafe technique to add hair length, body and volume.
HAIR CARE
The Atlantic

Fashion Has Abandoned Human Taste

As best as I can tell, the puff-sleeve onslaught began in 2018. The clothing designer Batsheva Hay’s eponymous brand was barely two years old, but her high-necked, ruffle-trimmed, elbow-covering dresses in dense florals and upholstery prints—bizarro-world reimaginings of the conservative frocks favored by Hasidic Jewish women and the Amish—had developed a cult following among weird New York fashion-and-art girls. Almost all of her early designs featured some kind of huge, puffy sleeve; according to a lengthy profile in The New Yorker published that September, the custom-made dress that inspired Hay’s line had enough space in the shoulders to store a few tennis balls.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Madonna Acted Like A Diva On The Set Of 'Will & Grace,' Producer Reveals, Insisted On Wearing Her Own Clothes

Madonna started drama behind the scenes of Will & Grace after refusing to wear costumes provided for her character, claims producer Gary Janetti. The “Material Girl” singer appeared in one episode of hit sitcom in 2003. She was cast as playing the role of Liz, roommate of Karen, played by actress Megan Mullally.Trouble allegedly ensued when the blonde babe was dissatisfied with wardrobe options for Liz and insisted on wearing her own clothes instead. “(She's) like an executive secretary, the kind of woman who wears her sneakers on the subway and carries her shoes in her bag and goes to...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modelled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison – from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring/summer 2022 campaign – it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish's Style Evolution Centers on Individuality

Billie Eilish's affinity for oversize sweatshirts, rare high-end sneakers, monochromatic sets, and stacks of chainlink jewelry is an aspiration many people could only dream of pulling off. To an outsider, Eilish's look can raise questions. Though she's been on the receiving end of criticism, she's well-aware that her out-of-the-box style is the ultimate combination of swag and relaxed comfort. The LA native is only 20 years old, but you can't tell from her thoughtful, empowering lyrics and her range of vocal skills, or the 100+ million Instagram followers who keep up with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa Redefines the Dance Costume in This Neon Cutout Minidress

Dua Lipa, who has been performing all over the globe for her "Future Nostalgia" tour, took a break from her electrifying Balenciaga lace catsuits to wear this custom neon-green Coperni dress while taking the stage during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach. Lipa worked closely with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco to source the minidress with a built-in bodysuit by Coperni's Arnaud Vaillant. She finished the ensemble with fishnet tights and pink-and-orange Puma platform sneakers, which appear to be a new drop from her Flutur collection with the athletic brand. Her dancers were also sporting metallic leather quilted trainers in the same silhouette. The "Potion" singer joined a lineup of performances at the France-based event, showing off her knack for blending her sultry style with comfort.
THEATER & DANCE
PopSugar

The 45 Best Wedding Movies of All Time

Movies that center around weddings, like many love-themed movies, often get a bad reputation for being overly sensitive or filled with emotions while simultaneously possessing zero substance. Sure, this is true for plenty of romantic movies, but I would argue that not every movie has to have a moving message or a tug of war between your morals; it can simply be entertaining. Though wedding movies stereotypically fall within the romantic or rom-com genres, there is still so much substance in this category. Movies about romance that involve weddings usually fare well among audiences, so what is it that attracts people to weddings and romance movies as a whole?
MOVIES
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

9 Wedding-Registry Essentials For Incredibly Practical People

If you're a practical person, assembling a wedding registry might be intimidating. Well-meaning friends and family will tell you that you absolutely need to register for things like fine china (and don't forget the gravy boat!), but the truth is, your wedding registry is exactly that: yours. If you know you'll never use an egg slicer or whatever, good for you — you're clear on your wants and needs.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Isamaya Ffrench Unveils Her Makeup Collection

Click here to read the full article. Isamaya Ffrench is bringing out her own distinctive brand of beauty, both literally and figuratively, starting later this month. The wildly creative makeup artist, who has been known to festoon models’ faces with flowers or have them appear otherworldly with prosthetics, will launch themed capsule collections of color cosmetics on a seasonal basis — just like fashion.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' “I couldn’t imagine a design that would live on a shelf for the next 10 years,”...
MAKEUP

