3 LGBTQ+ People Share Their Journeys With Body Hair

Movies that center around weddings, like many love-themed movies, often get a bad reputation for being overly sensitive or filled with emotions while simultaneously possessing zero substance. Sure, this is true for plenty of romantic movies, but I would argue that not every movie has to have a moving message or a tug of war between your morals; it can simply be entertaining. Though wedding movies stereotypically fall within the romantic or rom-com genres, there is still so much substance in this category. Movies about romance that involve weddings usually fare well among audiences, so what is it that attracts people to weddings and romance movies as a whole?

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO